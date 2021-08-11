WHAT'S COOKING? Okra enhances recipes

The headline of this column may have some of you wanting to skip reading it because “okra” is a vegetable many folks don’t want to even try. Okra’s fuzzy, pod-like appearance and seedy, slimy contents are “turnoffs” for people who aren’t prone to try new recipes. This vegetable is literally filled with nutrients, among them vitamins A, B, C and K, potassium, calcium, folic acid, fiber and antioxidants, and if you cook it right, it may be just as delicious as it is nutritious. One hint is to slice okra in fairly thick pieces to “tone down” the texture. Hint #2: you may use the same seasonings and techniques you use to fry, roast, grill, broil or bake other vegetables to truly transform okra. And, (3) when you add it to a recipe, it thickens the consistency and binds the flavors.