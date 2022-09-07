WHAT'S COOKING?: Nutritious oranges also delicious

Due to a common head cold that quite literally plagued my sinuses last week, I reviewed some information on the Sunkist website and ingested plenty of juice, oranges and vegetables for several days. You see, instead of taking medicine, fresh fruit and veggies are wonderful “remedies” I rely on when my immune system feels “weak.” Studying the information I began thinking about how complicated it has become for people to make sure they are getting enough valuable nutrients in their diets. While promoting their oranges, Sunkist stressed that oranges are an excellent source of: water-soluble fiber, carbohydrates, pectin, vitamin C, B-vitamins, folic acid, potassium, phytochemicals and other nutrients. Surely oranges are an important part of an ongoing healthy eating plan.

My mom kept oranges, apples, bananas, pears and grapes on hand and urged us children to eat them simply because “they’re good for you.” We didn’t need to know all of the technicalities. We believed Mom knew what was best for us, so we ate plenty of fruit (and veggies). And, all four of us children stayed healthy throughout our growing up years. Perhaps you can hear the voice of your mother and/or grandmother reminding you to eat nourishing foods. Surely we were blessed that they cared so much about us. Those thoughts shared, let's review some delicious, nutritious recipes that certainly helped me heal and feel better quickly … and I truly am thankful for that.

Orange-apple spinach salad

1 large bag pre-made Spinach salad, washed or 8 cups fresh spinach leaves, washed

1 medium red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 small cans mandarin oranges, drained

2 small Red Delicious apples, cored and thinly sliced

4 stalks celery, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped dates or raisins

1/3 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Whether you use pre-made spinach salad or fresh spinach leaves, wash them well and cut off the bottom part of the stems. You may choose to tear the leaves into small pieces or leave them whole. Pat the leaves dry with clean white paper towels. Place the leaves into a bowl large enough to allow you to “toss” all of the ingredients. Add the slices of onion, oranges, apples and celery. Add the chopped dates or raisins and nuts. Toss these ingredients until they are evenly combined. Put this colorful, fruity salad into your favorite salad serving bowl. It is best topped with a vinaigrette dressing, but it goes well with any dressing … or it is so tasty that you may choose to eat it plain.

Orange ‘n’ bean salad

1/2 cup prepared Italian or Caesar salad dressing

Grated peel of 1/2 fresh orange

2 oranges, peeled, cut in half-cartwheels

1 can (16 ounces) cut green beans, well drained

1 can (about 15 ounces) red kidney beans, well drained

1 small sweet onion, separated into rings

In a medium bowl, combine the salad dressing and the orange peel. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Chill this mixture in your refrigerator; stirring it occasionally, until you are ready to serve it. This recipe makes about 5-1/2 cups of healthful salad (approximately six servings).

Orange frozen yogurt dessert

2 oranges, peeled, cut in chunks

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 pint nonfat or regular frozen vanilla yogurt, softened

2 oranges, peeled, cut in half cartwheel slices

Strawberries, fresh mint, optional garnishes

In a food processor, puree orange chunks with marmalade. Place in this mixture in your freezer and freeze until slushy, about one hour. In a freezer-proof bowl, quickly combine softened yogurt and pureed orange mixture. Refreeze the mixture in the bowl.

To serve this healthy dessert, arrange the orange slices on four individual dessert dishes or in bowls. Scoop the frozen yogurt mixture onto the orange slices. Garnish the dessert with strawberry and fresh mint, if desired. This recipe makes four servings.

Orange smoothie

2 medium oranges, peeled, cut into bite-size pieces (1 cup)

1 cup plain low-fat or nonfat yogurt

1 cup fruit, your choice: bananas, cut into bite-size pieces; strawberries, fresh or frozen; mango pieces, etc.

1 tablespoon honey or 1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup crushed ice

Place all of the ingredients, except the ice, in a food processor or blender and process them until a smooth mixture is formed. Add ice and blend the ingredients briefly. This recipe makes four cups.