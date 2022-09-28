WHAT'S COOKING?: Nutritious, delicious apples enhance meals

This past weekend, the cool weather prompted me to stir up a bowl of “loaded oatmeal” (generously sprinkled with peeled apple pieces, raisins, brown sugar and cinnamon). It was so scrumptious, my taste buds were overjoyed as was my sense of smell. Later that day, I set out on a mission in search of the ripest selection of apples with which to create a few of my favorite healthful, apple-laden, recipes. After visiting two area grocery stores, I had the “goods” I needed – 12 large sweet, Red Delicious apples and a number of other essential ingredients.

Back at home that afternoon I made a 10-inch apple pie, and as it was cooling I planned out my menu for Sunday supper -- Perfect Pork Tenderloin (with apples) accompanied by nutritious fresh ’n fruity salad. The basic recipes I used are offered for you here. I hope you will try them as we all are excitedly gearing up for an awesome autumn!

Perfect pork tenderloin

1 Reynolds Oven Bag (large size)

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed, strained

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 pork tenderloins (about 1 pound each)

2 heaping teaspoons seasoned salt

2 medium carrots, sliced

2 large apples, cored, cut in eighths

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Shake the flour into the Reynolds Oven Bag. Twist the bag to close and shake the flour until the bag is evenly coated. Place the bag into a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with the opening towards the wide side of the pan. Add the orange juice, honey and Dijon mustard to the oven bag. Squeeze the bag to blend in the flour. Sprinkle the tenderloins with the seasoned salt to suit your taste. Place the tenderloins in the oven bag. Place the carrot and apple slices in the bag around the tenderloins.

Close the oven bag with the nylon tie provided. Cut three small slits in the top of the bag, and tuck the ends of the bag into the pan. Bake on 350 degrees for one hour. This recipe makes six servings. (Pair this with a crisp salad for a light, healthful lunch or supper.)

Fresh ‘n fruity salad

1 prepared bag of your favorite mixed salad greens

2 large red delicious apples, cored, thinly sliced

4 ripe tangerines, peeled, segmented

1 quart ripe strawberries, tops removed, sliced

1 purple onion, peeled, thinly sliced

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

Line each salad plate with a thick “bed” of salad greens. In a large bowl, toss the apple slices, tangerine slices, strawberry slices and onion slices with red wine vinegar until everything is well coated. Arrange a portion of this mixture on top of the lettuce on each salad plate. This salad is good with any meal, but is especially with an entrée that contains apples.

Apple pie with self-made buttery crust

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 large egg

2/3 cup shortening (Butter-flavored Crisco is best)

3/4 cup water

1 (16-ounce can apple pie filling or make an equivalent amount of sweetened, stewed apples)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 heaping teaspoon apple pie spice or cinnamon

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix (on low speed) the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, egg, shortening and water. Mix for about two minutes or until everything is well combined into a batter. Pour this batter into a very lightly greased or buttered 9x11x2-inch pie pan and smooth the batter evenly into the pan. In a separate bowl, mix the apple pie filling (or sweetened, stewed apples), lemon juice and apple pie spice or cinnamon. Pour this into the center of the batter. DO NOT STIR this filling in with the crust! Bake at 425 degrees for about 40 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned.