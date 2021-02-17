WHAT'S COOKING? Nutritious breakfast options important

When I was growing up, skipping breakfast was not an option. In our home, you had to eat at least a “minimal” breakfast such as a ripe banana, a carton of yogurt, a boiled egg, a piece of wheat toast slathered with peanut butter or a piece of cheese and/or fried bologna on toast or as a sandwich.

My mother wasn’t a “morning person” at all, but she truly could “whip up” some fried egg sandwiches, homemade waffles or pancakes, French toast and scrambled eggs in a jiffy. We ate cereal sometimes on hurried school days, but it wasn’t the sole item on our breakfast table for those days. I recall that Cheerios, Rice Krispies, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and shredded wheat were our main cereal options, and Mom always tossed some raisins, blueberries, slices of banana or strawberries atop our cereal so we could get an extra dose of vitamins and minerals. To this day, I love the taste of fruit and cereal. We are fortunate that many of today’s cereals are fortified with nuts and dried fruits for the purpose of added “fuel” for our minds and bodies.