WHAT'S COOKING? Nutritious breakfast options important

When I was growing up, skipping breakfast was not an option. In our home, you had to eat at least a “minimal” breakfast such as a ripe banana, a carton of yogurt, a boiled egg, a piece of wheat toast slathered with peanut butter or a piece of cheese and/or fried bologna on toast or as a sandwich.
My mother wasn’t a “morning person” at all, but she truly could “whip up” some fried egg sandwiches, homemade waffles or pancakes, French toast and scrambled eggs in a jiffy. We ate cereal sometimes on hurried school days, but it wasn’t the sole item on our breakfast table for those days. I recall that Cheerios, Rice Krispies, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and shredded wheat were our main cereal options, and Mom always tossed some raisins, blueberries, slices of banana or strawberries atop our cereal so we could get an extra dose of vitamins and minerals. To this day, I love the taste of fruit and cereal. We are fortunate that many of today’s cereals are fortified with nuts and dried fruits for the purpose of added “fuel” for our minds and bodies.
If the taste of fruit on cereal is absolutely a no-no for your family, consider “whipping up” the following breakfast treats that will add nutrition to your family’s diet without them even realizing it. The breakfast shake is sure to be a big hit with children and teenagers (hint: if they don’t like pineapple, replace it with peeled, chopped apples). The second recipe “tastefully” combines cereal ingredients and bananas. The bonus recipe is for easy Crock Pot grits. These recipes should stir most everyone’s taste buds, boost their health and spark optimistic attitudes.
Banana-pineapple yogurt shake
2 medium bananas, peeled and sliced
16 ounces plain, nonfat yogurt
1 cup chopped pineapple
2 teaspoons sugar
2 cups ice chips
In a blender, combine the bananas, yogurt, pineapple and sugar and blend until the ingredients are of a smooth consistency. With the blender still running, add the ice chips and blend until slushy. Serve this healthy shake in glasses. You may choose to garnish your shakes with a pineapple slice and a banana slice. This recipe makes 4 cups of yogurt shake.
Banana-raisin wheat muffins
1-1/4 cups plain flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded wheat
1 cup fat-free milk
1 large egg
3 medium bananas, mashed
1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
3/4 cup raisins (optional)
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Grease all cups of a 12-cup muffin pan.
Using a fork, combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Combine the shredded wheat and milk in another large bowl and let it stand for five minutes. Stir in the large egg, bananas, brown sugar and butter or margarine. Add this mixture to the flour mixture, and stir until all ingredients are moistened (the batter will be lumpy). Stir in the raisins (optional). Spoon this batter into the muffin cups, filling each cup about 2/3 full. Bake the muffins at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until the muffins have crested into a golden brown peak.. Serve them warm or store them in an airtight container and them serve later. This recipe makes 12 muffins.
Crock Pot grits
(After you ladle the cooked grits into a bowl, consider stirring real bacon bits and sliced or shredded cheese into them.)
1 cup grits
4 cups warm water
1 stick margarine
Salt to taste
Pour all of these ingredients into your crock pot. Cook them on high for one hour and stir. Then cook the grits for about seven hours on low. This delicious rendition of our Southern staple can cook overnight and be ready for the next morning for breakfast or brunch. Hint: If you get up for any reason during the night, you may give the grits a quick stir.
