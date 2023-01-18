WHAT'S COOKING?: More to cabbage than you think

As I entered my local Piggly Wiggly a few days ago, our local family doctor’s wife was at the nearest register handing a nice head of cabbage to the cashier as the first item in her checkout process. “A head of cabbage in January,” I thought. “At 60 plus, she has a beautiful complexion, plenty of pep and doesn’t appear to be the least bit overweight.” My friend and I talked a few minutes, and then I began my grocery tour in the produce section and selected the “nicest” head of cabbage in the bin. “Ah,” I thought, “the menu possibilities are wonderful.”

Cabbage is an often overlooked vegetable that is inexpensive, low in calorie content, yet contains an immense amount of nutrition. One cup of raw green cabbage “weighs in at” just 22 calories and contains protein, fiber, and significant amounts of Vitamin K, Vitamin C, folate, manganese, Vitamin B6, calcium and potassium. While it is mild-flavored and can star “as-is” in recipes, it may also be cooked in an array of delicious creations. So, I am offering a few recipes that may help us literally bolster our health and “get in shape.”

Cabbage ‘n fruit slaw

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup finely cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe

1 8-1/4-ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained

1 cup quartered strawberries

1/2 cup pineapple or vanilla yogurt

In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe, pineapple chunks and strawberries. Cover and chill the slaw for up to three hours. Just before serving, add the yogurt. Toss the ingredients gently until the cabbage mixture is well coated. Refrigerate the slaw until you are ready to serve it. This recipe makes four servings.

Sauteed sausage and cabbage

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound mild link sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 small yellow onion, diced (optional)

1 large, leafy head of cabbage

1 teaspoon of sugar or two packages of Splenda

Salt and black pepper to taste

Distribute the olive oil evenly on the bottom of a large cast iron or other heavy skillet. Brown the sliced sausage and diced onion for about15 minutes, tossing occasionally so that everything cooks evenly. While the sausage and onion are sautéing, core your cabbage and cut it into pieces. Rinse it and drain it well. Add the cabbage to the skillet and season the dish with sugar or Splenda, salt and pepper. You may add some of your other favorite seasonings that you think may compliment the ingredients. Stir well, cover and cook on low heat until the cabbage is tender, but not mushy.

Cheesy cabbage casserole

1 large, leafy head of cabbage, cored and shredded

2 large carrots, grated

1 can cream of onion soup

2 cups medium Cheddar cheese, grated

1 stick Land O’ Lakes sweet cream ‘n salted butter, melted

1 package Pepperidge farm herb dressing mix

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Steam the cabbage and carrots until slightly tender. Drain well. In a large bowl, combine the steamed vegetables with onion soup, cheese and half of the melted butter. In a separate bowl, combine half of the dressing mix and the other half of the melted butter. Add this dressing/butter mixture to the cabbage/carrot mixture and stir until combined. Put this mixture into a lightly buttered casserole dish. Sprinkle the other half of the dry dressing mix over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Ham, cabbage, 'n rice skillet

1 small green cabbage (about 1 pound) coarsely chopped

2 cups water

1 box (7-ounce) yellow rice mix with seasoning package

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

3 medium scallions, sliced (reserve sliced green tops)

2 cups (1/2-inch cubed) ham

In a large, deep, preferably nonstick skillet, mix water, cabbage, yellow rice and contents of the seasoning packet, red bell pepper and sliced white part of scallions. Bring these ingredients to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes. Stir in the ham, cover and simmer for three to five minutes longer until liquid is absorbed and rice and vegetables are tender. Sprinkle with the reserved scallion tops (optional). This recipe makes four servings.