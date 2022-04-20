WHAT'S COOKING?: Message stirs longing for carrot cake

Early last week I got a colorful, delicious-looking social media message from my “daughter-in-love” about the carrot cakes and other sweets she was preparing for spring break and Easter. I already had requests for “a large chocolate delight,” two kinds of cheesecake for our meal at my sister’s this past Sunday. But, ever since Allison’s message, I have had carrot cake on my mind.

Sometimes I use my own “fully-loaded” recipe and sometimes I opt for a bit healthier carrot cake recipe that I clipped from a magazine some years ago. Please note that the Grape-Nuts cereal is essential in this recipe as it adds texture and flavor. Today, I am also offering a nutritious recipe for glazed carrots that we enjoyed as part of our dinner. I am developing plans to “dive into” some South Carolina-grown fresh vegetables when our local certified produce market restocks later this week, so we will talk “vegetables” next week.

Carrot cake

2 cups White Lily self-rising flour, sifted once

2 cups sugar, sifted once

1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

3 cups very finely shredded carrot

1 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs

In a large bowl, use a whisk to combine flour, sugar and cinnamon. Add carrot, oil and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer until well combined — about four minutes, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl continually to loosen clumps. Pour this batter into two greased and floured 8-inch or 9-inch round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes (use the toothpick test). Cool the cake pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes before inverting the layers onto plates. Frost with your favorite buttercream frosting.

You may alter this recipe, as you like. My favorite variation is to add raisins and toasted pecans. Stir one cup of raisins and 3/4 cup of chopped, lightly toasted pecans into the batter. Or, you may add one small can of drained crushed pineapple to the mix and bake it for an extra 10 minutes (45 minutes). Again, please use the toothpick test.

‘Lite’ carrot cake

1-1/2 cups non-fat margarine (Promise Ultra)

2 cup sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup Egg Beaters egg substitute

8 ounces crushed pineapple, undrained

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 cup raisins (optional)

1 cup Grape-Nuts cereal

3 cups self-rising flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3 cups carrots, grated

In a large bowl, cream together the margarine, sugars, Egg Beaters, pineapple and vanilla. Add the raisins and Grape-Nuts cereal. Mix these ingredients well. Add the flour and spices. Again, mix the ingredients well. Fold in the grated carrots. Pour the batter into a tube pan than has been sprayed with non-fat spray. Bake the cake at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes (Don't open the oven at all during the first 45 minutes. Then turn your oven light on to see if the cake appears totally done. Test it by inserting a toothpick down into cake and pull it out. If it comes out batter-free, you know the cake is done. If not, bake it for another 15 minutes.) Remove the cake from the oven. Cool the cake upright on a baking rack for about five minutes. Remove the cake from the pan. Allow the cake to cool completely before frosting it with your favorite non-fat cream cheese frosting.

‘Lite” cream cheese frosting

1 cup fat-free cream cheese, room temperature

1-1/2 cups fat-free ricotta cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup powdered (Confectioners) sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons instant vanilla pudding mix (a thickening agent)

In a large mixing bowl, place all of the ingredients except for the pudding mix. Beat these ingredients until they are very smooth, being careful to scrape the sides and bottom and sides of the bowl frequently. Add the pudding mix and beat until the frosting is well combined. Spread the frosting over the cake. Be sure to refrigerate this cake because the frosting contains cheese.

Orange-glazed carrots

1-1/2 pounds carrots (8 or 9 carrots)

1 cup fresh orange juice

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Peel the carrots and cut them into 2-inch lengths. Halve or quarter the pieces lengthwise so that all pieces are the same thickness. Place the carrots in a large skillet along with the fresh orange juice, salt and pepper. Bring this to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer. Cover, and cook over medium heat, tossing occasionally, until the carrots are tender – six to eight minutes. Uncover and cook until the liquid is reduced to a glaze – two to three minutes more. Mix in two tablespoons of cilantro if desired. Serve these delicious carrots immediately.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0