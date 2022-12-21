WHAT'S COOKING?: Making a 'meal plan' for Christmas

I have been sharing recipes for holiday fare for several weeks, and with Christmas only four days away, it’s definitely time to plan your menu. Christmas is always a cherished day that comes with a bit of hurriedness – especially for families with children who can hardly wait to open gifts and loved ones and friends who enjoy a nice meal together. This year will be especially unusual with Christmas being on Sunday.

For those of us who plan to attend church to “celebrate” Christ’s birthday, we must “factor” in time by cooking a day or two days ahead. Make preparations by baking a few cakes and storing them in airtight containers to keep them fresh. On Christmas Eve morning, chill your cranberry sauce and deviled eggs. Tuck them safely in the fridge. As for various side dishes, prepare them in aluminum pans or glass dishes, cover them well and refrigerate them. About 30 minutes before mealtime, remove them from the fridge, uncover them and zap glassware in the microwave for about three minutes to warm the glass up. Then, pop the pans and glassware filled with side dishes in the oven and warm them.

If you haven’t decided on your Christmas day fare, consider the following easy-but-scrumptious lineup. This “meal plan” will allow you to attend church and to enjoy more time with your loved ones.

Chicken and sausage wild rice casserole

2 cups wild rice, cooked

1 pound bulk pork sausage

1 (4-ounce) can cut mushrooms, undrained

2 cans cream of onion soup, undiluted

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

12 large chicken strips cut in bite-size pieces

1-½ cups day-old-breadcrumbs

¼ cup butter, melted

Cook the wild rice according to package directions and set aside two heaping cups. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the sausage until it is fully browned, then pour off most of the fat. Let the sausage cool and break it into bits. Stir in the mushrooms and the cream of onion soup, Worcestershire sauce and chicken. Cook on low for about 10 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cooked wild rice. Pour this altogether into a buttered baking dish. Toss the breadcrumbs with the melted butter. Cover the casserole with the buttered breadcrumbs. Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. This can be made a day ahead, refrigerated and reheated or it may be covered and refrigerated and baked the next day. This recipe serves eight to 10 people.

Teriyaki chicken

2-½ pounds of chicken tender strips

3 or 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 bottle Kikkoman Teriyaki baste and glaze

3 or 4 tablespoons Kikkoman soy sauce

1 lemon, cut and squeezed

¼ cup of sugar

2 teaspoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

In a large, heavy skillet, cook chicken strips on medium high for 8 to 10 minutes in the olive oil, stirring occasionally. Then add the glaze, soy sauce, juice of the lemon, sugar, butter, salt and pepper. Cook for another 10 to 15 minutes or until the glaze thickens. Stir occasionally. This makes six servings. If you are going to cook this ahead and refrigerate it in an airtight container, simply pour it back into a skillet to warm it before you serve it.

Southern potato salad

1 cup Kraft mayonnaise or Miracle Whip salad dressing

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 cups cooked new potatoes, cubed

2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper (seeded)

1/2 cup celery, chopped (optional)

1/2 cup sweet pickle relish (optional)

Combine mayonnaise or salad dressing, mustard, celery seed, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Stir the ingredients well. Add the potatoes, eggs, onion, bell pepper, celery and pickle relish. Stir lightly until the ingredients are evenly combined. Scoop this into an attractive serving dish, and you may choose to garnish it with boiled egg slices and/or tomato wedges. Always chill potato salad until it is meal time. This recipe makes six servings.

Broccoli-grape salad

1/3 cup salad oil

1/2 cup of Ranch dressing (or Vidalia onion dressing)

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 cups of broccoli florets (raw)

2 cups seedless grapes (green or red grapes)

6 slices cooked bacon, drained, crumbled

3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1 to 2 cups shredded Cheddar Cheese

Combine the first four ingredients in a jar and set it aside until you are ready to “dress” the salad. Wash and pat dry (using white paper towels) the broccoli florets and grapes and put them into a large bowl. Add the crumbled bacon, the chopped eggs and the cheese. Lightly toss these ingredients to combine them. Pour the “dressing” over the broccoli salad and top it with a little more chopped bacon and/or shredded cheese for “eye” appeal. This should yield four large or six small servings.







Brown sugar crumb cake

For the cake

3-1/2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups sugar

1 cup Land ‘O Lakes butter, at room temperature

4 large eggs, room temperature

1-1/2 cup whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the crumbs

2 cups light brown sugar

4 tablespoons plain flour

5 tablespoons butter, melted

1-1/2 cups lightly toasted, finely chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-x13-inch cake pan. Sift the flour and sugar together into a large mixing bowl. Cut the butter into the flour-sugar mixture until the ingredients are “fine.” In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and vanilla. Add half of the liquid to the dry ingredients and beat with an electric mixer until the “batter” is smooth. Add the remaining liquid and beat until the final batter is totally smooth.

In another bowl, use a large fork to combine the brown sugar, flour, melted butter, chopped nuts and cinnamon to make the “crumb” mixture. Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle half of the “crumbs” on top of the first half of the batter. Gently pour in the rest of the batter (do not stir). Sprinkle the remaining crumbs on top. Bake this cake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.