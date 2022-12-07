WHAT'S COOKING?: Make, share gifts of food

Every December I remind you all to prepare “care packages” ahead of time if you plan to ship them to someone and/or to make tasty gifts for special folks with whom you interact. For instance, this past week I gave containers of goodies to some kind people who have been painting our church. And, a dear Christian friend gave packages of fudge and brownies to me and other folks who frequent our library. She explained that she was delivering goods early because of her holiday trip.

I was savoring one of the brownies while I was deciding between several topics for this week’s column when — “ping” — I got an email from a longtime missionary friend who is abroad and totally enjoys delivering goodies to her neighbors during this time of year. She wrote, “What a week we have had! We delivered a plate of Christmas goodies to 12 of our 15 neighbors. It’s amazing we actually found so many at home. The remaining three plates are in the fridge, waiting for the others.”

Those thoughts shared, please consider that wherever you are in the world, even in your own neighborhood, care packages are such a great way to share God’s care. So, this week I am offering recipes for goodies that you may want to prepare and share soon.

Sugar cookies galore

(Makes 72 cookies)

1 cup Land 'O Lakes butter, room temperature

1 package (3-ounce) cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

3 cups all-purpose White Lily flour

1/8 teaspoon Morton salt

In a large bowl, beat the butter, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and egg with an electric mixer on medium speed until the ingredients are light and fluffy. Stir in the flour and salt until the "dough" is well blended. Cover the dough and refrigerate it for at least two hours but not longer than 24 hours or it will dry out. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Roll the cold dough, 1/4 at a time, on a lightly floured, cloth-covered board, until it is about 1/8-inch thick. (KEEP the rest of the dough refrigerated until you are ready to roll it out.) Cut the dough with assorted cookie cutters. Place the cookies about 1-inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake the cookies for 7 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Immediately remove them from the cookie sheet, and allow them to cool on a wire rack. After they are completely cool, you may decorate them as you desire.

Peanut butter blossoms

48 Hershey’s Kisses brand milk chocolates

1/2 cup shortening

3/4 cup Jif peanut butter

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Granulated sugar

Remove the wrappers from the chocolate kisses. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, beat the shortening and peanut butter until well blended. Add 1/3 cup of granulated sugar and brown sugar. Beat these ingredients until they are fluffy. Add the egg, milk and vanilla extract and beat well. In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually beat this dry mixture into the peanut butter mixture. Shape the cookie dough into 1-inch balls. Roll them in granulated sugar and place them on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes or until they are lightly browned. Remove them from the oven, and immediately press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie. The cookie will crack a bit around the edges. Remove the cookies from the cookie sheet to a wire rack. Allow them to cool completely. This recipe makes about four dozen cookies.

Peanut butter fudge

4 cups white sugar

1 (12 fluid ounce) can evaporated milk

1 cup Land 'O Lakes butter

1 cup peanut butter

1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow crème

Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish and set aside. Butter a 3-quart saucepan. Place the buttered saucepan over medium heat, and combine the sugar, evaporated milk and 1 cup of butter within the saucepan. Heat the ingredients to between 234 and 240 degrees, or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms a soft ball that flattens when it is removed from the water and placed on a flat surface. Remove this mixture from the heat and stir in the peanut butter and marshmallow crème. Beat the ingredients vigorously until the mixture is smooth. Pour this quickly into the prepared 9x13-inch baking dish. Allow the fudge to cool completely before cutting it into squares. It is best to store this fudge in an airtight container in the fridge.

Sugar ‘n spice pecans

1 pound pecans

1/3 cup butter

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ginger

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Stir and simmer for a few minutes until sugar is melted. Stir in the pecans until well coated. Pour the pecans onto a cookie sheet and bake at 275 degrees for 30 minutes, stirring often. Store the cooked nuts in an airtight container to maintain freshness.

Luscious layered bars

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

6 ounces of chocolate chips

6 ounces of butterscotch chips

1 cup flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place the butter in a 9x13 baking pan and put it in the oven to melt. Remove the pan from the oven. In a medium bowl, combine the cracker crumbs and sugar. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the melted butter. Use a fork to mix the ingredients together. Press this mixture firmly to make a crust. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Top the chocolate chips with butterscotch chips, then flaked coconut, then chopped pecans -- in layers. Drizzle sweetened condensed milk on top. Bake this at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, remove it from the oven, and allow the pan to cool. Cut the ingredients into small bars. Store them in an airtight container to retain freshness.

Perfect pralines

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

1-1/2 cups light brown sugar, firmly packed

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup evaporated milk

4 tablespoons margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-1/2 cups broken pecans

Combine the sugars, corn syrup, salt, milk and margarine in a large, heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar is dissolved. Stir frequently until the mixture reaches 236 degrees on a candy thermometer or until it forms a soft ball when dropped into cold water. Remove the mixture from the heat and cool it for two to three minutes. Add vanilla and nuts; beat the ingredients with a wooden spoon until the mixture begins to thicken. Quickly drop the praline mixture by spoonful onto waxed paper. Allow the pralines to cool. Store these pralines in an airtight container until you are ready to serve them.

Crunchy good nut clusters

1 (6-ounce) package butterscotch chips

1/3 cup peanut butter

1 cup chopped pecans, slightly roasted

1 (3-ounce) can chow mien noodles

Place the butterscotch chips in a 2-quart microwave-safe container. Microwave them on high for one minute. Stir them. Microwave them one minute longer. Stir them until the consistency is smooth and creamy. Add the peanut butter and stir the ingredients well. Add the pecans and the can of chow mien noodles and stir them until they are well coated. Using a teaspoon to scoop the combined ingredients, create clusters onto waxed paper. They will harden as they cool. Store them in an airtight container to preserve the freshness.