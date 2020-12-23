WHAT'S COOKING? Make preparations for Christmas

Chicken and sausage wild rice casserole

Cook rice according to package directions and set aside two heaping cups. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the sausage until it is fully browned, then pour off most of the fat. Let the sausage cool and break it into bits. Stir in the mushrooms and the cream of onion soup, Worcestershire sauce and chicken. Cook on low for about 10 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cooked wild rice. Pour this altogether into a buttered baking dish. Toss the breadcrumbs with the melted butter. Cover the casserole with the buttered breadcrumbs. Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. This can be made a day ahead, refrigerated and reheated or it may be covered and refrigerated and baked the next day. This recipe serves eight to 10 people.