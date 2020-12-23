WHAT'S COOKING? Make preparations for Christmas

As we celebrate the birth of Christ, we should take time to “feel” the magic of Christmas all around us. The “magic” I am writing about is depicted in manger scenes displayed all around us – reminding us of the unconditional love that God showed the world by sending His son to be born in a stable, to show us how to love, forgive and serve others and to be our Savior. As I have said many times, the Christmas season seems to bring out the best in people. Please let it bring out the love and goodwill in your heart now and throughout the days ahead.
Those sentiments shared, I want to remind you that, on Christmas morning, there is little time to attend to preparation of a noon meal. Instead, many families enjoy some cinnamon rolls or other light breakfast foods and have dinner later in the afternoon. Many of the cooks in the various families prepare food the night before and warm it before they gather for the big meal.
I have offered some menu ideas for the past two weeks, but if you haven’t decided on your Christmas day fare, consider the following easy-but-delicious lineup. Everything can be cooked the night before and refrigerated, then reheated just before it is served.
Kelly’s teriyaki chicken
2-1/2 pounds of chicken tender strips, cut in 1/2-inch cubes
3 or 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 bottle Kikkoman Teriyaki baste and glaze
3 or 4 tablespoons Kikkoman soy sauce
1 lemon, cut and squeezed
1/4 cup of sugar
2 teaspoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
In a large, heavy skillet, cook chicken strips on medium high for 8 to 10 minutes in the olive oil, stirring occasionally. Then add the glaze, soy sauce, juice of the lemon, sugar, butter, salt and pepper. Cook for another 10 to 15 minutes or until glaze thickens. Stir occasionally. Serves 6.
Chicken and sausage wild rice casserole
2 cups wild rice, cooked
1 pound bulk pork sausage
1 4-ounce can cut mushrooms, undrained
2 cans cream of onion soup, undiluted
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
12 large slices chicken cut in bite-size pieces
1-1/2 cups day-old-breadcrumbs
1/4 cup butter, melted
Cook rice according to package directions and set aside two heaping cups. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the sausage until it is fully browned, then pour off most of the fat. Let the sausage cool and break it into bits. Stir in the mushrooms and the cream of onion soup, Worcestershire sauce and chicken. Cook on low for about 10 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cooked wild rice. Pour this altogether into a buttered baking dish. Toss the breadcrumbs with the melted butter. Cover the casserole with the buttered breadcrumbs. Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. This can be made a day ahead, refrigerated and reheated or it may be covered and refrigerated and baked the next day. This recipe serves eight to 10 people.
Broccoli salad
2 (16 ounce) packages frozen broccoli florets
1 cup green scallions, chopped
4 stalks celery, chopped
8-ounce package shredded mild or medium cheddar cheese
3/4 cup bacon bits
1 cup lite mayonnaise
1/4 cup sugar
Steam the broccoli for two minutes (no longer). Chop it to desired size and cool it to room temperature. Put the chopped broccoli into a large bowl and add all other ingredients. Toss to evenly distribute. Put the salad into a large salad bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. This recipe makes 8 to 10 servings.
Southern potato salad
1 cup Kraft mayonnaise or Miracle Whip salad dressing
1 teaspoon pure prepared yellow mustard
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 cups cooked new potatoes, cubed
2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper (seeded)
1/2 cup celery, chopped (optional)
1/2 cup sweet pickle relish (optional)
Combine mayonnaise or salad dressing, mustard, celery seed, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Stir the ingredients well. Add the potatoes, eggs, onion, bell pepper, celery and pickle relish. Stir lightly until ingredients are evenly combined. Scoop into an attractive serving dish and garnish with boiled egg slices and/or tomato wedges. Always chill potato salad until it is meal time. This recipe makes six servings.
Five-minute chocolate pie
1-1/4 cups cold milk
2 packages (4-serving size) chocolate flavor instant pudding
1 tub (8 ounces) frozen non-dairy whipped topping, thawed
1 ready-made graham cracker piecrust
In a large bowl, beat the milk and pudding mix until the ingredients are smooth. Whisk in half of the whipped topping. Carefully spread this mixture evenly into the crust. Spread the remaining whipped topping over the top. Garnish with a swirl of thick chocolate syrup or with miniature chocolate chips. Refrigerate this pie until you are ready to slice and serve it.
