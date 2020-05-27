WHAT'S COOKING?: Make 'love' your secret ingredient

Position the knife blade in your food processor bowl; add the first five ingredients. Process them for one minute or until the mixture is smooth. Chill this mixture for at least 30 minutes. Shape it into a ball. Roll the ball in the bacon bits, dried fruit and chopped pecans (optional), pressing gently to make the bacon bits, dried fruit and pecans stick to the ball. Chill this healthy appetizer for up to a day. Remove it from your refrigerator and let it sit for about a half hour so it will be easy to spread. Serve the ball with your favorite variety of sliced, crispy fruit or veggies, pita chips or a healthy type of baked crackers. The recipe makes a 4-cup cheese ball.