WHAT'S COOKING?: Make 'love' your secret ingredient

I was at my oldest son’s house for a visit one day and was thankful that he and his family greeted me with much enthusiasm and love. After a bit of watching the children play, they all worked together to prepare an awesome meal. Key lime pie and chocolate-on-chocolate cake were on a shelf, already enticing us, but we didn’t eat dessert first. Each person had their task(s) in getting the scrumptious dinner ready, setting the table, and in the cleanup process. I enjoyed the delicious meal and the dessert. The fellowship with them was “icing on the cake.”
Afterward, I headed home, pondering all the while about how important it is to treat your family to delicious meals just as you would prepare for guests. Too, I remind you of a saying I have shared in the past. It is on a trivet my Grandmother Sarah gave me many years ago: "Every good recipe includes a little love." That shared, I urge you to think of that saying every time you plan a menu.
Cheese, bacon, appetizer ball
16 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (may use low-fat)
8-ounce block cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1-1/2 cups real bacon bits
1 cup variety of your favorite dried fruit bits, chopped (optional)
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted (optional)
Position the knife blade in your food processor bowl; add the first five ingredients. Process them for one minute or until the mixture is smooth. Chill this mixture for at least 30 minutes. Shape it into a ball. Roll the ball in the bacon bits, dried fruit and chopped pecans (optional), pressing gently to make the bacon bits, dried fruit and pecans stick to the ball. Chill this healthy appetizer for up to a day. Remove it from your refrigerator and let it sit for about a half hour so it will be easy to spread. Serve the ball with your favorite variety of sliced, crispy fruit or veggies, pita chips or a healthy type of baked crackers. The recipe makes a 4-cup cheese ball.
Fresh, loaded spinach salad
2/3 cup salad oil
1/4 wine vinegar (you may choose one that contains garlic)
1 teaspoon each: soy sauce, sugar, dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon curry powder (optional)
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 full bunch of fresh spinach (about 3 cups)
6 slices bacon, cooked crisp, drained
3 hard-boiled eggs
Combine the first eight ingredients in a jar and set it aside until you are ready to "dress" the salad. Wash and dry the spinach leaves. Tear the spinach into bite-size pieces and place the spinach in the refrigerator to keep it crisp. Crumble the bacon into a bowl. Chop the hard-boiled eggs into the bowl with the bacon and lightly toss these ingredients to combine them. Arrange the spinach in individual salad dishes or put it into a large bowl. Pour the "dressing" over the spinach and top it with the chopped bacon-egg mixture. This will yield four large or six small servings.
Asparagus soufflé
2 cans asparagus (broken pieces)
1 can mushroom soup
1 cup Miracle Whip
6 eggs (beaten in one at a time until well blended)
16 ounces grated mild Cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Combine all ingredients and spread them evenly into a casserole dish that has been "greased" with butter. Place the casserole dish in a pan of water. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour. Test with a toothpick
Marinated chicken and vegetables
1/3 cup orange juice
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed
Generous dash black pepper
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves or big thighs
1 can (10-1/4 ounces) Campbell’s Healthy Request Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
3 large carrots, cut into 2-inch matchstick-thin strips (about 3 cups)
2 medium zucchini, sliced (about 3 cups)
4 orange slices or fresh rosemary for garnish (optional)
In a 2-quart shallow baking dish, combine the orange juice, thyme and pepper. Add the chicken and turn to coat each piece. Cover the dish and refrigerate it for about 30 minutes, turning the chicken occasionally. Spoon off the marinade and reserve it. In a small bowl, combine the soup, carrots, zucchini and reserved marinade. Pour this vegetable mixture over the chicken in the baking dish. Cover the dish tightly and bake it at 400 degrees for one hour. Remove the chicken from the dish. Stir the ingredients (sauce) left in the baking dish. Serve the sauce with the chicken and garnish each plate with an orange slice and a bit of fresh rosemary. This recipe makes four servings.
