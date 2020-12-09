WHAT'S COOKING? Make cranberries, sweet potatoes part of your holiday menu

Just prior to our Mizzell family Thanksgiving dinner at the pond, several of us were lining up the variety of food containers in logical serving order when our topic of conversation turned to side dishes and then specifically to sweet potatoes/yams. We talked about how the sweet potato casserole’s mellow sweetness was a perfect accent to the turkey, dressing, giblet gravy and other fare.

We discussed some folks’ love of authentic “candied yams.” And among us ladies, there were some who voiced their preference for sweet potato casserole with the crunchy topping and while others prefer the marshmallow topping best.

Then on Thanksgiving evening my direct family gathered at my house, and I did a changeup by serving fried center-cut pork chops, mashed potatoes, the version of macaroni “pie” my Grandmother Sara taught me to make, skillet sweet corn, tiny green lima beans cooked with ham hocks, rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. My son, Lance, and his wife, Allison, brought an amazing cranberry-apple casserole and a superb marbled pumpkin cheesecake. I was so glad they brought the cranberry dish because I hadn’t had any of my favorite holiday fruit all day. Afterward, my mind turned to … as you may have guessed … what foods I will prepare for Christmas meals.