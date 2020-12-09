WHAT'S COOKING? Make cranberries, sweet potatoes part of your holiday menu

Just prior to our Mizzell family Thanksgiving dinner at the pond, several of us were lining up the variety of food containers in logical serving order when our topic of conversation turned to side dishes and then specifically to sweet potatoes/yams. We talked about how the sweet potato casserole’s mellow sweetness was a perfect accent to the turkey, dressing, giblet gravy and other fare.
We discussed some folks’ love of authentic “candied yams.” And among us ladies, there were some who voiced their preference for sweet potato casserole with the crunchy topping and while others prefer the marshmallow topping best.
Then on Thanksgiving evening my direct family gathered at my house, and I did a changeup by serving fried center-cut pork chops, mashed potatoes, the version of macaroni “pie” my Grandmother Sara taught me to make, skillet sweet corn, tiny green lima beans cooked with ham hocks, rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. My son, Lance, and his wife, Allison, brought an amazing cranberry-apple casserole and a superb marbled pumpkin cheesecake. I was so glad they brought the cranberry dish because I hadn’t had any of my favorite holiday fruit all day. Afterward, my mind turned to … as you may have guessed … what foods I will prepare for Christmas meals.
With visions of yams and cranberries “dancing in my head,” I decided then that this week’s column would focus on those two foods and updated versions of my holiday recipes that so many of you have requested reruns of over the years as well as Allison’s cranberry-apple casserole recipe. You have plenty of time to try them out to see if you want them on your Christmas menu.
Cranberry-apple casserole
(This is my daughter-in-law Allison’s recipe.)
4 cups peeled, sliced sweet apples
1 cup fresh cranberries
2 tablespoons sugar
1/3 cup plain flour
1-1/2 cup uncooked oatmeal
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup melted butter
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Spray an oblong casserole dish with Pam. Wash the cranberries and pat them dry with a white paper towel. In the prepared dish, layer the cranberries and then the apples. Sprinkle the top with two tablespoons of sugar. In a bowl, combine the oatmeal, brown sugar and butter. Evenly pour this over the top of the fruit. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour.
Wonderful spinach, cranberry salad
2/3 cup salad oil
1/4 wine vinegar (you may choose one that contains garlic)
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 cups fresh spinach
6 slices bacon, cooked crisp
1 cup dried cranberries, chopped
3 hard-boiled eggs
Combine the first eight ingredients in a jar by shaking the jar vigorously, then set it aside until you are ready to "dress" the salad. Wash and dry the spinach leaves. Tear the spinach into bite-size pieces and place the spinach in the refrigerator to keep it crisp. Crumble the bacon into a bowl and add the chopped cranberries. Chop the hard-boiled eggs into this bowl and lightly toss these ingredients to combine them. Arrange the spinach in individual salad dishes or put it into a large bowl. Pour the "dressing" over the spinach and top it with the chopped bacon-egg mixture. This should yield 4 to 6 servings.
Cranberry fruit cheese ball
4 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (room temperature)
8-ounce block cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 cup dried cranberries, chopped
1 cup variety of your favorite dried fruit bits, chopped
3/4 cup sliced toasted almonds
Position the knife blade in your food processor bowl; add the first five ingredients. Process them for one minute or until the mixture is smooth. Chill this mixture for at least 30 minutes. Shape it into a ball. Roll the ball in the dried cranberries, other dried fruit and almonds, pressing gently to make the dried fruit and almonds stick to the ball. Chill this healthy appetizer for up to two days. Remove it from your refrigerator and let it sit for about a half hour so it will be easy to spread. Serve the ball with a fruit tray, veggie tray or with your favorite variety of baked crackers. The recipe makes a 4-cup cheese ball.
Cranberry bread
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup butter
1 egg, beaten
2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel
1/2 cup orange juice concentrate
1/4 cup whole milk
1 cup fresh cranberries, washed, drained, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, butter, milk, orange peel and orange juice concentrate for about three minutes. Gradually add the dry ingredients, beating well after each addition. Finally, fold in the cranberries and nuts. Pour this batter into the prepared pan. Bake this bread at 350 degrees for an hour. Set it on a rack. Remove the loaf from pan after 10 minutes. Wrap the loaf with Saran Wrap to cool it. Store it overnight. Enjoy for breakfast the next morning or during a main family feast.
Old-fashioned candied yams
4 cups white sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
3 cups water
1/2 stick margarine or butter
8 medium dark orange sweet potatoes
In a large Dutch oven pot, combine the white sugar, cinnamon, water and margarine. Bring this mixture to a slow boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to “simmer” and allow the “syrup” to simmer about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. The easiest way to peal your sweet potatoes is to zap them four at a time in the microwave for about three minutes for each batch. Allow the sweet potatoes to get cool to the touch. Peel them and slice them lengthwise. Put them into the “syrup” in the pot. Cover and allow the potatoes to simmer, stirring occasionally for about 30 minutes or until they are tender.
Sweet potato casserole with marshmallow topping
3 cups boiled, drained, mashed sweet potatoes
1-1/2 cups sugar
1 stick of butter
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon orange juice concentrate
1 tablespoon Real lemon juice
Small can of crushed pineapple, well drained
1 cup raisins
Small bag miniature marshmallows
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, use a mixer to combine the mashed sweet potatoes, sugar, butter, cinnamon, orange juice and lemon juice. Mix these ingredients until the consistency is smooth. Stir in the crushed pineapple and raisins. Place the mixture in a medium-size casserole dish that has been “greased” with butter. Bake it at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Evenly place the miniature marshmallows on top, and bake the casserole until the marshmallows are light brown (about 10 minutes). Keep an eye on the casserole, because marshmallows burn easily.
Sweet potato delight with pecan topping
3 cups boiled, drained, mashed sweet potatoes
1 cup sugar
1 stick butter, softened
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Top crust
1 cup light brown sugar
1/3 cup soft butter
1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, stir the mashed sweet potatoes, sugar, margarine, two eggs and vanilla extract until all of the ingredients are well combined. Place this mixture in a lightly buttered casserole dish. In a separate bowl, combine all of the ingredients for the top crust. Toss them with a fork to mash out all lumps in the brown sugar. Put an even layer of crust on top of the sweet potatoes to create a cover. Bake this at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
