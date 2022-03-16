WHAT'S COOKING? Liven up St. Patrick’s Day with flavorful fare

On Wednesday, February 16, this food column featured nutrition information and recipes for “cabbage,” which just happens to be a popular ingredient in several St. Patrick’s Day entrees and side dishes. Among the recipes, I shared one of my favorite “fast fixes” which resulted in a lovely email from longtime T&D reader Harriet Hutto. The day after the February column, Harriet wrote: “We had your Sauteed Sausage and Cabbage for supper last night. Very good. I had a few red potatoes, so I put them in some water in the microwave long enough to ‘soften’ them, and I added those with the cabbage. I added some Thyme leaves along with the salt and pepper. We enjoyed it very much. A quick, easy supper. Hope you are doing well. Always enjoy dishes that you suggest.”

My response to Harriet was, “I hope you and your family are doing very well! I really appreciate your correspondence, your enjoyment of new food ideas and our developing friendship over the years.” I shared with her that: “Someone put a message on social media about one of the main drawbacks to becoming an adult being, ‘deciding what to have for dinner every single night ... for the rest of your life.’ The social media post was meant to be funny, but it really is so true. And, folks who won't try new foods probably experience ‘dinner doldrums.’ Open-minded folks like us can add a bit of this and a sprinkling of that and change recipes up a bit. That's one of the things that makes cooking so enjoyable.”

Harriet’s use of potatoes with her cabbage made me think of the delicious, popular Irish version of mashed potatoes -- “Colcannon” -- which incorporates potatoes, cabbage and minced green onions, as you will see in the recipe below. I am also offering Bacon-potatoes-onions skillet, a side dish that goes with anything, any time of year. And, due to several email requests, I am rerunning Superb Shepherd’s Pie to step-up our celebrations.

Colcannon

6 russet or 10 red-skinned potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

4 lightly packed cups chopped cabbage

5 to 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for serving

3 green onions, minced (about 1/2 cup)

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 teaspoon black pepper

1-1/4 cup whole milk or cream

In separate saucepans, boil the potatoes and cabbage until they are tender. Drain them well and put them into a large mixing bowl. Put the butter in immediately so it will melt into the warm vegetables, stir in the minced onions, salt, garlic powder, pepper and whole milk. Use an electric hand mixer to blend all of the ingredients until they are smooth for a healthy side dish to any Irish entrée.

Bacon-potatoes-onions skillet

6 slices of lean bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

24 small red skinned potatoes, peeled

12 pearl onions, peeled

3/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced (optional)

1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Cook the bacon in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet until it is crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and reserve two tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Pour the reserved drippings back into the skillet. Add the potatoes and onions to the bacon drippings. Cook these ingredients for about 15 minutes over medium heat, stirring every few minutes until the potatoes and onions are light brown. Drain the excess bacon drippings. Add the chicken broth and bring the contents of the skillet to a boil. Gently stir the ingredients until everything is evenly combined. Cover the skillet and reduce the heat to simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. If you opt to add the mushroom slices do so now and cook, uncovered, over high heat, stirring constantly, but gently so the potatoes won't become mushy. When all of the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, stir in the cooked bacon, sugar, salt and pepper. This recipe yields six servings.

Superb shepherd’s pie

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3/4 cup chopped sweet onion

1/4 cup chopped celery

1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef or lamb

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon sugar (optional)

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried, chopped garlic

1 heaping tablespoon plain flour

1 cup beef consumme

1 can each sweet peas, sliced carrots, kernel corn (I use tender white corn.)

For the potato topping

4 large baking potatoes, peeled, cubed

6 tablespoons salted butter

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese

To make the filling, pour the oil into a large skillet and heat it on medium heat until it is slightly bubbling. Add the chopped onions and celery and saute them for about 5 minutes, stirring gently. Add the ground beef or ground lamb and brown it thoroughly over medium heat for about 5 minutes and be sure it is evenly combined with the onions/celery. Add the salt, pepper, Cayenne pepper and sugar and cook for an additional five minutes, stirring every minute or so. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and garlic and cook for two or three minutes. Stir in the flour until there are no lumps. Stir in the beef consume, peas, carrots and corn and bring the contents to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and allow the filling to simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the meat filling from the burner, set it aside.

Smooth butter on the sides and bottom of a nice, large casserole dish and preheat your oven to 375 while you make your potato topping. Boil the potatoes until they are tender. Drain them well and put them into a large mixing bowl. Put the butter in immediately so it will melt into the warm potatoes, then add the whole milk, garlic powder, salt, pepper and cheese. Use an electric hand mixer to blend all of the ingredients until they are smooth.

Transfer the meat mixture evenly into the buttered casserole dish and top the meat evenly with the potato mixture. DO NOT STIR IT. Bake this “pie” uncovered at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until the top is nicely browned.

