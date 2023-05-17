The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on May 18, 2004.

‘Tis the season for bridal showers galore. I have been to several recently, including a May 2 linen shower for Nicole Knight, a dear young lady who was graduated from high school with my middle son, Johnathan.

The shower was at the home of my friend and neighbor, Sharon Felkel. Nicole received lovely gifts to use in her new home, the fellowship was pleasant and the layout of shower foods was impressive and delicious.

Now, many of you probably mentally respond to shower invitations by thinking, "Great! That means I have to buy another gift."

As for me, I really enjoy attending showers. It brings to mind bridal showers held in my honor many years ago and the generosity of so many people who contributed gifts to help equip my new household. So I feel it is an honor to contribute necessary items to young couples who are forming new families. It's also fun to help serve as co-hostess for showers — decorating and planning the menus.

At our church, we have used various themes for showers. In the spring and summer, we sometimes go with a lemon theme. Lemonade Pies, Lemon Delight and Lemon Pound Cake are perfect for such occasions. Choose one of the three to serve as the main sweet, prepare a punch bowl full of fresh squeezed lemonade and fill a small dish with lemon drop candies. Of course, include a dish of nuts, party mix or some other salty food to provide a good flavor contrast. Decorate with yellows and greens — perhaps a sunflower theme. Feel free to use the following recipes if you'd like.

Easy Lemonade Pie

2 graham cracker piecrusts

1 large tub Extra Creamy Cool Whip

1 large can frozen lemonade

1 can sweetened condensed milk

In a large bowl, stir the Cool Whip, half of the can of frozen lemonade and condensed milk until the mixture is very smooth. Pour half into each of the pie crusts; cover and refrigerate overnight. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. These pies can be frozen and pulled out to thaw in a few minutes.

Lemon Delight

Layer One

1-1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 stick margarine, well softened

1 cup chopped pecans

In a medium bowl, combine the three ingredients and press the mixture into the bottom of a 9x13-inch glass baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees until the nuts are toasted (about 15 minutes). Set aside to cool.

Layer Two

1 large 8-ounce cream cheese

1 cup 10X powdered sugar

1/4 cup whole milk

1 small tub Extra Creamy Cool Whip

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to mix these ingredients until creamy and spread over Layer One after it has totally cooled.

Layers Three and Four

2 small boxes instant lemon pudding

1 large tub Extra Creamy Cool Whip

Simply prepare the pudding by the directions on the box, but use a total of 3-1/2 cups of milk instead of 4 cups of milk (to make thicker pudding). Top layer two with the pudding. Top layer three with an even coating of Extra Creamy Cool Whip. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Keep refrigerated until time to serve. Makes plenty for a crowd.

Lemon Pound Cake

3-1/2 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 sticks of I Can't Believe It's Not Butter

1/2 cup butter-flavor Crisco

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons lemon flavoring

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine flour and baking powder and set aside. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to cream butter and Crisco; gradually add sugar, beating for several minutes, until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat until batter is smooth, but do not overbeat. Stir in lemon flavoring. Pour into greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour or until done (use the toothpick test). Remove from oven. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes and invert onto serving plate. Glaze if you wish.

Lemon Glaze

1 cup sugar

Juice of 2 lemons

1/3 cup water

In a medium saucepan on medium high heat, stir all three ingredients until well combined. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally until the glaze reaches a syrupy consistency. Remove from heat. Be sure to spoon the hot glaze over the warm cake, allowing it to drizzle down the sides.