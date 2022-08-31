WHAT'S COOKING?: Labor Day fare may be easy

As you begin planning a menu for your Labor Day gathering, why not make it a simple meal that you don't actually have to "labor over." You may want to consider starting out with a healthy pasta-veggie salad. Then proceed with one of the two “packet-cooked” entrees below that require minimum preparation and minimum cleanup, but offer maximum enjoyment. Or, if you’re facing really hefty appetites, a great idea is skillet-cooked barbecue steak loaded into eight hamburger buns.

These recipes are given for you and your folks’ enjoyment. I also want to remind you to use one of the easy, cool dessert recipes from last week’s column and to offer you sincere wishes for a totally safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend.

Pasta-squash salad

12-ounce box rotini noodles

3 medium yellow squash, cleaned and cut in chunks

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

3 medium eggs, hard-boiled, shelled and chopped

1/2 cup sliced black olives

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Seasoning salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

In a large saucepan, bring six cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in the noodles, squash and onions. Reduce the heat and low boil for about 10 minutes. Drain the cooked mixture well and return the contents to the pot. Set the burner at simmer. Add the chopped eggs, black olives, mayonnaise, seasoning salt and pepper. Stir well. Simmer for about five minutes. Pour into a bowl and enjoy.

Pasta-peas-carrots salad

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 (16-ounce) box tomato and spinach enriched garden rotini noodles

2 (8-1/2 ounce) cans Del Monte peas and diced carrots, well drained

1 small bottle Ken’s Steak House Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

1 (12-ounce) package Kraft shredded cheddar cheese

1 (3.75-ounce) bottle McCormick Salad Toppins

In a large saucepan, bring eight cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in two tablespoons of olive oil. Pour in the entire box of garden rotini noodles. Stir well. Reduce the heat to medium high. Boil the noodles for about eight minutes, just until done, but not mushy. Drain the noodles well. Pour them into a large bowl and add the cans of peas and diced carrots. Toss until well combined, then refrigerate until cold. Add the sweet Vidalia onion dressing, then the shredded cheese. Again, toss until well combined. Pour the salad into a serving bowl and top it with a generous amount of Salad Toppins. Refrigerate the salad until you are ready to serve it. This recipe makes about 20 servings.

Carrots 'n salmon packets

2 sheets (12x18-inches each) Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil

1 cup matchstick or shredded carrots

2 salmon fillets (4 to 6 ounces each), thawed

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Fresh spinach leaves

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees, or if the weather is warm, you may heat your outdoor grill to medium-high. Center half of carrots of each sheet of foil. Top with a salmon fillet. Rub the salmon with ginger; drizzle with vinegar and oil. Bring up the sides of the foil; double fold the top and ends to make a sealed packet with the foil, leaving room for heat circulation inside. Repeat to make two packets.

Place the foil packets on a cookie sheet and bake the salmon for 18 to 20 minutes at 450 degrees or grill the packets for 14 to 16 minutes in a covered grill. Serve the salmon and carrots on a bed of spinach. Sprinkle with additional seasoned rice vinegar, if desired. This recipe makes two servings.

Chicken tender packets

2 sheets (12x18-inches each) aluminum foil

1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken tenders

1 cup instant rice, uncooked

2 cups sliced celery

1/4 cup orange marmalade

2 to 3 tablespoons spicy Szechuan sauce

1 can (11-ounces) mandarin oranges, undrained

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees, or if the weather is warm, you may heat your outdoor grill to medium-high. Center half of chicken tenders on each sheet of foil. Arrange the rice around chicken. Top the rice and chicken with celery, orange marmalade and Szechuan sauce. Using a slotted spoon, spoon oranges over ingredients; reserve juice. Bring up the sides of the foil; double fold the top and one end to make a packet with the foil. Through the open end of the packet, pour in half of the mandarin orange juice. Double fold the open end to seal the packet, leaving room for heat circulation inside. Repeat to make two packets.

Place the foil packets on a cookie sheet and bake the chicken for 18 to 22 minutes at 450 degrees or grill the packets for 12 to 14 minutes in a covered grill. Stir before serving. This recipe makes two servings.

Barbecue steak sandwiches

2 pounds beef round tip steaks cut 1/4-inch thick

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 large yellow or sweet onion, peeled and halved lengthwise

3/4 cup A1 Thick and Hearty Sauce

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon honey Dijon-style mustard

8 hamburger buns

Cut the beef steaks crosswise into half-inch wide strips. Cut each strip in half. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir-fry the beef (half at the time) for one minute for each batch. Remove the beef from the pan. Cut the onion halves (crosswise) into thin slices. Place them in the skillet and stir fry them for about five minutes. Combine the steak sauce, orange juice concentrate, brown sugar and honey-Dijon mustard in a 2 cup glass measuring cup. Add this mixture to the onions in the skillet and stir in the reserved beef. Reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring after five minutes.

To serve this delicious steak, place an equal amount of beef mixture on the bottom half of the buns. Finish the job by putting the tops of the buns in place. This recipe makes eight sandwiches.