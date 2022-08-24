WHAT'S COOKING?: Keep your ‘cool’ with no-bake desserts

My local library’s culmination of its colossal summer reading program was an “ice cream social” last week. And, much to everyone’s enjoyment, each of us was given one generous scoop of vanilla ice cream with a bit of our favorite toppings. It was delicious and quickly cooled off August’s harshness. When the library event was over I went to the nearest grocery store. As I pushed my buggy through the frozen food section, I thought about how a cool dessert of any kind can be so wonderful on really hot days. And, yes, I try to keep some such dessert on hand to enjoy throughout the summer.

Perhaps you, too, have a taste for a sweet treat, but don’t want to heat things up in your kitchen by baking a dessert. Take heart. There are many quick, effective recipes. You just need to remember to keep plenty of cookie-based pie crusts, graham crackers, instant pudding mixes, heavy and/or lite whipped cream, frozen lemonade or limeade, caramel and/or chocolate syrup and your favorite fruit on hand in case you want to stir up a no-bake dessert when the “urge” strikes you.

To narrow down the vast number of choices, I carefully reviewed my files and found several of the most delicious, virtually foolproof special treat recipes that I hope will appeal to almost everyone’s taste buds. If you follow the simple instructions, folks around you may enjoy these homemade goodies for a few days. These customizable creations are also good for all kinds of parties, receptions and showers. Just remember to keep them refrigerated when they’re not being served or eaten.

Million Dollar Pie

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

4 cups of your favorite whipped topping

1 cup chopped pecans (lightly toasted pecans are best)

20-ounce can crushed pineapple, well drained

1 cup flaked coconut (optional)

2 graham cracker pie shells or 2 lightly baked regular pie shells

In a large bowl, stir together the condensed milk and lemon juice until they’re well combined. Then, add the remaining ingredients. Stir well and pour the pie mixture into graham cracker shells. Refrigerate overnight or for several hours before serving.

Caramel-banana-nut pie

1 ready-made graham cracker pie crust

3 medium bananas

1 container of caramel dip

1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1 small container Cool Whip

Slice the bananas into the pie shell. Mix the pecans or walnuts with the caramel dip. Spread the mixture over the bananas. Top with whipped cream. Chill for two to three hours. Options: sprinkle nuts on top of the whipped cream or top it with cherries. Slightly roasted nuts are much better than “raw” nuts in most recipes.

No-cook banana pudding

1 large box instant Vanilla pudding mix

1-1/2 cups whole milk

8-ounce container sour cream

9-ounce container Cool Whip

6 large, ripe bananas, sliced

1 box vanilla wafers

In a large bowl, beat the milk and vanilla pudding mix until they are smoothly combined. Stir in the sour cream and Cool Whip to form a scrumptious “custard.” Layer a lovely glass dish with vanilla wafers, then bananas, then custard, then vanilla wafers, then bananas, then custard. Sprinkle the top with vanilla wafer crumbs. Refrigerate this pudding dish until just before you are ready to serve it.

Chocolate Éclair extraordinaire

1 large box French vanilla pudding

3 cups cold milk

1 box graham crackers

12-ounce Cool Whip

1 tub fudge chocolate frosting.

In a large bowl, make the vanilla pudding according to the directions on the box. Stir in the Cool Whip until the mixture is of even consistency.

Use a 9x13 glass dish to make the eclair. Put a layer of graham crackers squares in the bottom of the dish and top with a layer of the pudding mixture. Put another layer of graham cracker squares and top them with a layer of pudding mixture. Put another layer of graham cracker squares on top of the pudding mixture.

Remove the foil cover from a tub of chocolate frosting and microwave the frosting for about 30 seconds on HIGH. Stir to be sure the frosting is pretty much melted. Pour the frosting on the top layer of graham crackers and smooth it out to cover the graham crackers evenly. Refrigerate for several hours. This recipe makes plenty to serve a crowd.

Easy as 1-2-3-4 lemon or lime pie

4 cups of your favorite whipped topping

1 large can frozen lemonade (or limeade)

1/4 teaspoon lemon extract (or lime extract)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 graham cracker pie crusts

In a large bowl, briskly stir the whipped topping, half of the can of frozen lemonade (or limeade), the extract and a can of sweetened condensed milk until the mixture is very smooth. Pour half of the mixture into each of the pie crusts; loosely cover these pies and refrigerate them overnight or until you are ready to serve them. These pies can be frozen and pulled out to thaw in a few minutes.