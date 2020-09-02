WHAT'S COOKING? Keep it ‘cool’ this weekend

As of September 8 pretty much every school at every level – whether homeschool, or virtual, in-person, or a hybrid plan for attendance -- will be under way. That is what makes the next several days, Labor Day, so important to family members and friends. We won’t gather in mass numbers, of course, but it is truly our last opportunity for relaxation and fun before everyone totally “buckles down” to learn and work with full concentration.

As you know, for months now I have been sharing vegetable and fruit recipes and grilling ideas with you so that we may all enjoy our local produce in as many dishes as we can concoct and enjoy summer meals together. Hopefully you will combine some of the past menu suggestions for your Labor Day get-togethers. “That sounds wonderful,” one reader emailed in response to last week’s column. “But what about a really ‘cool’ dessert that will have overall appeal?” My answer to him was: “In my book there is nothing better in the summer than homemade ice cream or a freshly made sherbet, slushie, or smoothie.” I am offering other cold, delicious recipes for you to stir up in the coming days. Please note that none of these recipes is “labor intensive.