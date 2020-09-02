WHAT'S COOKING? Keep it ‘cool’ this weekend

As of September 8 pretty much every school at every level – whether homeschool, or virtual, in-person, or a hybrid plan for attendance -- will be under way. That is what makes the next several days, Labor Day, so important to family members and friends. We won’t gather in mass numbers, of course, but it is truly our last opportunity for relaxation and fun before everyone totally “buckles down” to learn and work with full concentration.
As you know, for months now I have been sharing vegetable and fruit recipes and grilling ideas with you so that we may all enjoy our local produce in as many dishes as we can concoct and enjoy summer meals together. Hopefully you will combine some of the past menu suggestions for your Labor Day get-togethers. “That sounds wonderful,” one reader emailed in response to last week’s column. “But what about a really ‘cool’ dessert that will have overall appeal?” My answer to him was: “In my book there is nothing better in the summer than homemade ice cream or a freshly made sherbet, slushie, or smoothie.” I am offering other cold, delicious recipes for you to stir up in the coming days. Please note that none of these recipes is “labor intensive.
Blueberry-orange slushie/smoothie
1-1/2 cups fresh or fresh-frozen blueberries
1 cup cold or frozen orange juice concentrate
2 cups fat-free plain yogurt
1/2 cup fat-free or 1 percent milk
For a “slushie,” use frozen blueberries and frozen orange juice concentrate. For a “smoothie,” use almost-thawed versions of these ingredients. Combine all ingredients in a blender until everything is smooth. This recipe makes two large glasses of fruity goodness. (The blueberries may be substituted with strawberries, peaches, figs or other of your favorite fruits.)
Choose-a-fruit frozen yogurt
(For this recipe, you needn’t use a churn. A half-gallon plastic container/lid will do. It makes one quart so that gives you room to stir). But, you have to double all ingredients if you use a 4-quart or 5-quart ice cream freezer.)
2 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened strawberries, red raspberries or blueberries, cut-up, peeled peaches or nectarines, or pitted dark sweet cherries
2 (8-ounce) cartons plain yogurt
1/2 to 3/4 cup honey or sugar
In a blender container, blend the fruit until it is smooth. Press the blended fruit through a sieve to remove seeds, if necessary. Stir in the yogurt and honey. Pour this mixture into a 1- to 2- quart ice cream freezer. Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. Let the frozen yogurt stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before serving. (This recipe is from a very old “Better Homes and Gardens” cookbook).
Totally fat-free pineapple sherbet
(This is a recipe of the late Louie and Carolyn Bozard, the forever-champion sherbet makers of Indian Field Campmeeting.)
8-ounces canned crushed pineapple
1/2 (46-ounce) can of pineapple juice (use a good, flavorful brand)
1 to 1-1/4 cups sugar (no more than that or the sherbet won’t freeze well)
4 or 5 drops of yellow food coloring
In an ice cream churn container, stir all ingredients together well. Add water to the “fill” line and stir well. Put the dasher in and the top on. Of course, use ice and rock salt in the churn. Follow manufacturer’s directions to prepare your churn as if you were going to make ice cream. Churn as you would ice cream and allow to it to “set” for about 20 minutes before removing the “container” from the ice and serving.
Rev. Jakie Walters’ creamy sherbet
20-ounces canned crushed pineapple
8 ounces pineapple juice
1 full teaspoon pineapple flavoring
2 cups sugar
1 tablespoon yellow food coloring
14-ounces canned sweetened condensed milk
Stir all the ingredients together in an ice cream churn container. Add water to the “fill” line. Stir the ingredients well. Put the dasher in and the top on. Of course, use ice and rock salt in the churn. Follow manufacturer’s directions to prepare the churn as if you were going to make ice cream. Churn as you would ice cream and when it is “done” allow it to “set” about 20 minutes before removing the “container” from the ice and serving .
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.
