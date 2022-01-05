WHAT'S COOKING? January great for truly hearty soups

I recall that several years ago our extended family decided we had gorged a bit too much on wonderful Southern foods during our Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day dinners. So as we were preparing for a bowl game get together, we agreed that each household should bring a stockpot or crockpot filled with their favorite soup or stew. Several of us brought cornbread, crackers and chips. That plan, indeed, yielded a wonderful smorgasbord of warm, hearty nutrition … comfort food to keep us calm during exciting games.

As the weather is cooling off and football and basketball games are continuing, you may want to try one or more of the recipes below, which I guarantee are all “good for you” and thoroughly delicious! Too, as the New Year gets under way, please remember to keep your faith and have a blessed year.

Terrific taco soup

(Do not drain the cans of vegetables.)

1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef

1 large white onion, peeled, chopped

15-ounce can black beans

16-ounce can whole kernel corn

16-ounce can chopped tomatoes

15-ounce can tomato sauce

6-ounce can tomato paste

1-1/2 cups water

4 ounce can chopped green chilies

2 packages taco seasoning mix

1 envelope dry Ranch dressing mix

Optional toppings

Shredded lettuce

Shredded cheese

Diced tomatoes

Diced avocado

Sour cream

Tortilla chips or corn chips

In a large Dutch oven, cook the beef and onion over medium heat, stirring until the meat is totally browned. Drain the fat from the meat/onion mixture. Stir in the beans, corn, tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, water, chilies and seasonings. Bring this soup to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer a minimum of 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve this soup with any of the toppings you choose. This recipe yields almost a gallon of soup. Leftover soup freezes well.

Ratatouille

(This soup has a refreshing Mediterranean flavor)

2 cups peeled, cubed eggplant

2 medium zucchini or yellow squash, halved lengthwise, cut into slices

16-ounce can chopped tomatoes, reserve juice

1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons water or dry white wine

1/2 teaspoon dried basil, crushed

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup shredded cheese (your preference)

In a large skillet or saucepan combine the eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes with their juice, onion, oil, wine or water, basil, garlic salt and pepper. Bring these ingredients to a boil, stir and reduce heat. Cover the skillet or saucepan and simmer for about 25 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, to allow it to thicken. After you spoon it into four bowls, you may want to top it with shredded cheese and/or sour cream.

Baked potato soup

(I’ve not run this recipe previously because it requires more effort than peeling and cutting up potatoes and boiling them. This soup does, however, have quite a rich, hearty flavor. Please note that you may replace a portion of the milk with Half-and-Half.)

5 large baking potatoes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

10 slices lean bacon, cooked, drained, crumbled

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

8-ounces of sour cream

2/3 cup butter or margarine

6 cups whole milk

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Wash the potatoes and use a fork to pierce each a few times. Bake on 400 degrees for one hour or until the potatoes are done. Allow them to cool. Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise, thoroughly scoop out the pulp and set it in a bowl. Discard the potato skins.

In a large, heavy saucepan melt the butter over low heat. Add the flour, stirring until it is smooth. Cook for one minute, stirring continually. Increase the heat to “medium.” Add the milk, one cup at a time, stirring constantly until the mixture is thick and bubbly on top. Add the potato pulp, salt, pepper, onions, bacon and cheese. Cook until the soup is thoroughly heated. Stir in the sour cream. You may choose to top the individual servings with extra bacon bits, shredded cheese and/or sour cream.

