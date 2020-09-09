WHAT'S COOKING? It’s definitely time for tasty venison

When the “shelter in place” orders were issued mid-March, people who rarely cooked and ate at home found themselves figuring out how to prepare meals themselves. Too, the craziness of trying to buy nutritious cooking ingredients made the situation worse as people panicked and hoarded as many groceries as they could for fear of not knowing what new travel or quarantine restrictions could be announced at any moment. I remember very clearly as I sought various beef, pork, and chicken products every few days that I truly wished that, on March 16, I would have had my freezer filled to the brim with ground venison, venison steaks, and at least a half dozen venison roasts. That is why I was so thankful when August 15 finally arrived – the beginning of deer season in our part of the state. And, I hope by the time the season ends just after sunset on New Year's Day, my freezer will be stocked to the brim.