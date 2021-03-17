WHAT'S COOKING? Ideas to help Improve your immune system

Be sure to wash the broccoli well. Allow it to dry in a colander. Chop the broccoli into small pieces. (NOTE: If you prefer, you may steam the broccoli for two minutes but no longer, allow it to cool and then chop it). Add the chopped onion, crumbled bacon, shredded cheese and raisins and toss these ingredients gently but well. To make a "dressing," use a separate bowl to whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, Cayenne or black pepper and white wine vinegar. Drizzle this dressing over the salad and toss it gently, but coat everything evenly.