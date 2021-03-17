WHAT'S COOKING? Ideas to help Improve your immune system

With the Daylight Savings Time having a big impact on our energy levels, this week is a great time to begin shopping for fresh, locally grown veggies and fruits that are beginning to be offered for sale in the Lowcountry and Midlands. Too, in what has become a year ‘round quest to boost our immune systems, we are blessed that spring in South Carolina yields a vast array of nutritious produce.
I thought it may be the perfect opportunity to share some really healthy salad recipes with you. After all, what is better as the first course of a spring meal than a totally fresh salad, or better yet, what can serve as an amazing dinner-in-bowl than a fully embellished salad! So, please give one or more of these salads a try.
Shrimp salad
2 quarts cleaned and deveined, boiled shrimp
3 medium or large eggs, hard boiled, cut into chunks
12 ripe, cherry tomatoes cut in half
3 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded, cubed
1 cup stringed, chopped celery stalks
1/2 cup seeded, chopped green bell pepper
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
3/4 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
Salt and pepper to taste
Cut the cooked shrimp into halves, add the chunks of eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, bell pepper, feta cheese, salad dressing and salt and pepper and toss thoroughly to combine all of the ingredients. Chill this salad for at least an hour before serving it. This makes enough shrimp salad for 6 to 8 people.
Cucumber-yogurt ‘n cheese salad
1 cup plain yogurt
2 teaspoons dried will weed, crushed
1 teaspoon sugar
3/4 teaspoon salt
4 cups peeled, sliced, fresh cucumbers
1 cup shredded carrot
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup coarsely chopped sweet onion
2 cups shredded cheese (your favorite cheese)
In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, dill, sugar and salt. Add the cucumbers, carrot, onion and cheese. Stir the ingredients until everything is well coated with the yogurt mixture. This salad is best served right after you create it. If you are not going to serve it right away, refrigerate it until you are ready to serve it. This recipe makes six to eight servings.
Broccoli-bacon salad
1 large bunch broccoli
1 small sweet, white, yellow or onion, coarsely chopped
6 slices bacon, cooked, drained and coarsely crumbled
1 cup shredded mild or medium cheddar cheese
1/3 cup raisins or Craisins
3/4 cup fat-free mayonnaise (or plain yogurt)
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper (or black pepper)
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
Be sure to wash the broccoli well. Allow it to dry in a colander. Chop the broccoli into small pieces. (NOTE: If you prefer, you may steam the broccoli for two minutes but no longer, allow it to cool and then chop it). Add the chopped onion, crumbled bacon, shredded cheese and raisins and toss these ingredients gently but well. To make a "dressing," use a separate bowl to whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, Cayenne or black pepper and white wine vinegar. Drizzle this dressing over the salad and toss it gently, but coat everything evenly.
Strawberry-blueberry fruit salad
2 (3-ounce) packages sugar-free strawberry Jell-O
1 cup boiling water
2 pints strawberries, rinsed, drained, sliced
1 pint blueberries, rinsed, drained
1 can crushed pineapple, drained
2 bananas, mashed
1 cup plain yogurt or sour cream
1 cup lightly toasted, chopped pecans
In a large glass bowl, dissolve the Jell-O in boiling water. Fold in the strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, bananas and nuts. Place half of this mixture in a 12-inch casserole dish and chill. When the mixture has set, spread sour cream over the top. Spoon the remaining Jell-O mixture over the sour cream. Then, chill the “salad” until it is firm. You may choose to top with some chopped pecans that have been lightly toasted
