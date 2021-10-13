WHAT'S COOKING? Hurrah for the pumpkin

The week of Indian Field Camp Meeting, I made two pumpkin pies — one to take to a bereaved family and one to take to the campground for our family to enjoy. As it does every year this time, the very site of pumpkins for sale brings to mind the countless times my family carved out pumpkins to make pumpkin pies, cakes and bread. I admit that it is quite a messy undertaking, but we always neatly, carefully cut out the top first, scraped and spooned the fruit from inside, strained the seeds (which are good lightly toasted), and then mashed the fruit to use in recipes. We worked together to carve funny and scary faces on our pumpkins, put pillar candles in them and set these works of art — eyes, noses and mouths a-glowing — on the porch to welcome October visitors. Because everyone in the family helped with this process, we all learned to enjoy the smooth, rich taste of pumpkin well before it became as popular as it is nowadays. There are pumpkin-flavored coffees, cereals, cookies — almost anything you can imagine.