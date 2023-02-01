WHAT'S COOKING?: Homemade frostings highlight your sweet creations

Before the days of “canned, ready-to-spread” frosting, bakers had to make it themselves. That doesn’t sound like too difficult of a process unless you’ve ever used a double-boiler to “cook” homemade frosting. For some folks, creating smooth frosting seemed to be an impossibility. In some instances people chose the easier route of stirring up “glaze” to gently pour over their cakes. Fortunately, however, avid bakers discovered that making perfect frosting need not require “cooking” as you will see in the recipes below.

A hard and fast rule I follow when making frosting is to use actual butter instead of margarine and to use a good brand of cream cheese and/or sour cream to make your frosting or "icing." Another tip is to use a box and a half of 10X powdered sugar – as it is better to have plenty of frosting and for your frosting to be a little thick than to be “dripping” off of the cake. As for “creaming” butter, cream cheese or sour cream (for anything except dips) be sure to set the butter, etc. out for at least 15 minutes or more before you start the project to let it reach room temperature. This is essential if you want smooth, creamy frosting, don't try to cream cold butter and powdered sugar.

Cream Cheese/ butter frosting

4 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup cold water

2 sticks butter

8-ounce block of cream cheese

1-1/2 boxes 10X powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a saucepan, combine the cornstarch and cold water. Cook it on medium heat, stirring continually, until it thickens. It doesn’t take long. Set this aside and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar (sifted) and vanilla. Beat well with a hand mixer. Then beat in the cornstarch mixture. Beat it until the mixture looks like whipped cream. This recipe frosts three layers.

Cream cheese frosting de-‘lite’

1 cup fat-free cream cheese, room temperature

1-1/2 cups fat-free ricotta cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons instant vanilla pudding mix (a thickening agent)

In a large mixing bowl, place all of the ingredients except for the pudding mix. Beat these ingredients until they are very smooth, being careful to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl frequently. Add the pudding mix and beat it until the frosting has an even consistency. Spread the frosting over the cake.

Butter frosting

4 tablespoons cornstarch

1-1/2 cups cold water

4 sticks butter

1-1/2 box 10X powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

In a saucepan, combine the cornstarch and cold water. Cook it on medium heat, stirring continually, until it thickens. It doesn’t take long. Set this aside and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine butter or margarine, powdered sugar (sifted) and vanilla. Beat well with a hand mixer. Then beat in the cornstarch mixture. Beat it until the mixture looks like whipped cream. If the frosting seems too thin, beat in a little bit more powdered sugar until it is as thick as you prefer. This recipe frosts three layers.

Easy, fat-free vanilla frosting

1-1/2 (8-ounce) packages fat-free cream cheese, softened

1-1/2 boxes 10X powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a medium bowl, stir the cream cheese with a wire whisk, not with a mixer (fat-free cream cheese gets thin if beaten with an electric mixer). Gradually whisk in the confectioners sugar, and then stir in the vanilla until the frosting is the consistency you desire. This recipe frosts three layers.

Old-fashioned chocolate frosting

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter

2/3 cup Hershey’s cocoa

3 cups 10X powdered sugar (confectioners sugar)

1/3 cup whole milk (plus an additional few drops to make a nice consistency)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Put the butter into a large bowl and microwave it just long enough to melt it. Stir in the cocoa. Add the powdered sugar and milk, alternately, beating on medium speed with an electric mixer until the ingredients reach spreading consistency. Add a few more drops of milk if needed. Stir in the vanilla extract. This makes about two cups of old-fashioned chocolate frosting.

No-sugar-added strawberry frosting

8-ounce block Philadelphia brand cream cheese, at room temperature

2 tubs Extra-Creamy Cool Whip, at room temperature

3 tablespoons dry strawberry Jell-O

3/4 cup strawberries, well drained and chopped

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese for about two minutes. Add the other ingredients and beat well for about two minutes. Be sure to scrape the strawberry residue from the sides of the bowl back into the frosting after a minute of beating. If you drain the strawberries well, this icing will have a smooth, spreading consistency.

Nutty frosting

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 (8-ounce) block of cream cheese

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1-1/4 to 1-1/2 boxes 10X powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and cream cheese. Add the powdered sugar and mix until well blended; then stir in the vanilla and chopped pecans. This should be enough to frost between the layers, as well as the top and around the side of an Italian Cream Cake, Carrot Cake or other cake of your choice.