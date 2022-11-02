WHAT'S COOKING?: 'Homecoming' means great food and fellowship

We are making plans for our church’s first “Homecoming” since 2019, and I am noticing that there is most definitely an “air of enthusiasm” as the third Sunday draws near. In fact, one day I was chatting with a member whose husband is excellent at slow-cooking barbecue pork. She said he really enjoys it as kind of a hobby and is looking forward to providing the “meat” as his contribution to the church meal. The rest of the folks who plan to attend are asked to bring covered dish foods that will go well with barbecued pork.

Having not had this awesome lady’s broccoli salad in a few years, I immediately asked if she planned to bring that and asked if she would bring me a copy of her recipe for the dish. She said she would and that she, too, looks forward to enjoying other church members’ signature dishes that day.

My sister Sharon makes an excellent sausage and red rice that contains both ground sausage and slices of smoked sausage, and her banana pudding is second to none. She usually brings those dishes to everything because we all would be mighty disappointed if she didn’t. My beloved Aunt Carolyn is famous for her awesome macaroni and cheese and she always brings rice of some kind – white, brown or red rice. Her melt-in-your-mouth pecan sandies are her “signature dessert” that everyone who knows her hopes she will bring.

Of course, there will be quite a large spread of delicious food and desserts that Sunday. But, the “close” Christian fellowship – something we didn’t get to enjoy for quite a while -- will be the best part of it all.

Grape-broccoli salad

2 (1-pound) packages frozen broccoli florets

2 cups halved green or red seedless grapes

1 cup chopped green scallions (optional)

1 (8-ounce) package shredded mild or medium cheddar cheese

1 cup real bacon bits (not imitation)

1 cup (lite) mayonnaise

2 level teaspoons white sugar

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

Steam the broccoli for two minutes (no longer), drain it well. Chop it to desired size and cool it to room temperature. Put the chopped broccoli into a large bowl and add all of the other ingredients. “Toss” to evenly distribute the ingredients. Put the salad into a large salad bowl, tightly cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate. This recipe makes 8 to 10 servings.

Buttery squash casserole

10 medium yellow squash

1 large Vidalia (or yellow) onion, peeled, sliced

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

3/4 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 cups crushed Ritz crackers

3 cups grated mild or sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 3-quart casserole dish by smearing the bottom and sides with butter or margarine. Wash the squash and cut it into small pieces. Combine the squash with the onions in a saucepan and cook them in a little salted water, boiling for about 10 minutes or just until the veggies are tender. Drain them well in a colander and arrange them in the prepared casserole dish. In a small bowl, combine the eggs, salt, black and Cayenne pepper, milk, butter, crushed Ritz crackers and half of the cheese. Stir these ingredients thoroughly and pour this mixture over the squash and onions. Sprinkle the top with the remaining cheese. Bake this casserole at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let it “set” at least five minutes before serving.

Bacon, sausage and red rice

12-ounce package bacon

1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup chopped celery (optional)

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper (optional)

1 pound Hillshire Farms mild sausage, sliced

1 (15-ounce) can whole tomatoes (do not drain)

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/2 cup water

2 cups uncooked rice

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, fry the bacon. Remove the bacon from the pan and drain it on paper towels. Crumble the bacon and set this aside. In the bacon drippings in the skillet, sauté the onions, celery, bell pepper and sliced sausage until the onions are transparent. While sautéing, place the tomato sauce, tomatoes and 1/2 cup water into a blender and flash blend. This will make about 4 cups.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the onions, celery, bell pepper and sausage from the frying pan. Pour the uncooked rice into the frying pan with the remaining drippings. Cook this on low until the rice turns light brown. Pour the blended tomato sauce mixture into a Dutch oven. Add the cooked onions, celery, bell peppers, sausage and crumbled bacon. Bring this mixture to a boil. After it begins to boil, add the browned rice. Add salt and pepper to suit your taste. Give the ingredients one thorough stir. Reduce the heat to low (simmer), put a heavy lid on it and simmer it for 20 to 30 minutes. Taste test a few grains of rice to be sure they are tender. If the rice is tender, but the entrée is a bit "gummy," remove the lid and simmer a bit longer. This recipe makes eight delicious servings.

Old-fashioned banana pudding

1 can evaporated milk

3 large eggs, separated

1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 box Nabisco Nilla Vanilla Wafers

3 large bananas, sliced

Put the evaporated milk, egg yolks, 1/2 tablespoon vanilla and sugar in a heavy saucepan. Stir this mixture continually over medium heat until thickened to a custard. In a 1-1/2 quart oven-proof dish, layer vanilla wafers, banana slices and custard. Repeat the layers until you are about one inch from the top of the bowl. In a medium bowl, beat the egg whites until they are almost stiff. Add 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Beat this egg white mixture until stiff peaks form. Put this “meringue” on top of the banana pudding, all the way to the edges. Use the back of a spoon to make swirls in the top of the meringue topping. Bake this old fashioned banana pudding in a preheated oven at 350 degrees until the meringue has lightly browned.