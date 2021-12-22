WHAT'S COOKING? Holiday dinner requires preparation

Saturday evening we got together at the Mizzell pond house for an early Christmas celebration with my Aunt Mattie, who is 98 years “young.” She was all smiles as so many people complimented her on how lovely she still is and how they enjoyed seeing her riding atop a float in the St. George Christmas parade. Some folks called her a “celebrity” and though Aunt Mattie wouldn’t sign any autographs, she was open to warm, wonderful hugs and photos. As I watched her enjoying herself, I thought of the hours I spent in her kitchen soaking up her culinary wisdom and savoring the awesome food she prepared and taught many of us to prepare.

As you know, I have been sharing recipes for holiday fare for several weeks, and Christmas is a few days away. Have you planned your menu? Will you serve turkey and dressing, again, or perhaps you’ll cook a juicy ham with potato casserole or a nice roast beef? But what about your side dishes? Make preparations by baking a few cakes ahead and storing them in airtight containers. The morning of Christmas Eve, chill your cranberry sauce and fill and tightly cover your pickle/relish dish and deviled egg dish. Tuck (hide) them safely in the fridge. Remember that advanced preparation is essential … especially if you want to actually enjoy Christmas.

To give you a few ideas for a dinner you may be hosting, consider making the various side dishes below in glass dishes. For the foods that have to be served hot, prepare them a day ahead, cover them well and refrigerate them. An hour before mealtime, remove them from the fridge, uncover them, and zap them for about three minutes in the microwave to heat up the glassware. Then, pop them in the oven and warm them cautiously as you don’t want to dry them out.

All of that shared, I hope you have a wonderful, blessed Christmas and amidst the food and fellowship, please remember what I have stressed this month: “It is Jesus Christ’s birthday that we are celebrating”!

Aunt Mattie’s squash casserole

8 medium yellow squash (may use zucchini or both)

1 large Vidalia or yellow onion, chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons melted butter

1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs

3 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees and butter a 3-quart casserole dish. Wash the squash and cut it into bite-size pieces into a large saucepan. Add the chopped onion to the pan and cook this in a little salted water, boiling for about 10 minutes or just until the vegetables are tender. Use a colander to drain the vegetables well, and arrange them in the buttered casserole dish. In a small bowl, combine the eggs, pepper, salt, milk, butter, crumbs and half of the cheese. Stir thoroughly, and pour this mixture over the squash and onions. Sprinkle the top with the remaining cheese. Bake this at 325 degrees for 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Puttin’ on the Ritz pineapple casserole

2 (15-1/2 ounce) cans chunk pineapple, drain, save the juice

1 cup sugar (or equivalent amount of Stevia sweetener)

1/3 cup self-rising flour

2 cups medium or mild Cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 stack of Ritz crackers

In a medium bowl, stir the pineapple juice, sugar and flour together and then add the pineapple. Pour this mixture into a lightly buttered 12-inch casserole dish and sprinkle cheese on top. Saute the crushed Ritz crackers in the melted butter and then sprinkle this mixture on top of the cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. This recipe makes six or eight servings.

Mom’s loaded fruit ambrosia

10 ripe tangerines or Halos, peeled, separated into sections

1-1/2 cups seedless purple grapes

1-1/2 cups seedless white grapes (or light green grapes)

3 Red Delicious apples, peeled, cored and sliced

3 large ripe (not overripe) bananas, peeled, sliced a bit diagonally

3 tablespoons grenadine syrup

1 large can pineapple chunks or tidbits (drain juice, reserve it)

4 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 cup shredded coconut (optional)

1/2 cup raisins (optional)

1/2 cup small pieces lightly toasted pecan (optional)

In a large, chilled bowl lightly toss the fresh fruit together until it is evenly combined. In a smaller bowl stir to combine the grenadine, juice from the pineapple, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Add the juice mixture and chunks of pineapple to the large bowl and chill this splendid fruit mixture for at least two hours.

Just before serving this salad you may add any or all three of the optional ingredients or another ingredient of your choice. This delightful ambrosia may be served as a "salad" or with the meal. Better yet, it is so colorful you may want to spoon it into sherbet glasses and serve it as dessert.

Festive potato salad

1 cup Dukes mayonnaise or Miracle Whip salad dressing

1 teaspoon pure prepared yellow mustard

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

5 cups cooked, cubed new potatoes

2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion or 1/4 cup dried onion

1/4 cup seeded, chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup seeded, chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup sweet pickle relish (optional)

Combine mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, mustard, celery seed, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Stir well. Add the potatoes, eggs, onion, green and red bell pepper and pickle relish. Stir lightly until well combined. Scoop this into an attractive serving dish and garnish with boiled egg slices and/or tomato wedges. Chill until serving time.

Holiday chick pea salad

2 cans of chick peas or garbanzo beans

1 yellow bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 clove of garlic

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

Pinch of salt and pepper

Drain two cans of chickpeas or garbanzo beans of all liquid. Sauté the garlic in the olive oil in a sauté pan, adding the chickpeas. Remove the seeds and julienne the red, yellow and green bell peppers and set them aside. Allow the chickpeas to cool and then add the red wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss to combine the ingredients and then place the salad in the refrigerator. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve cold.

Easier than pie chocolate eclair

2 small boxes instant vanilla pudding

3-1/2 cups cold milk

12-ounce Cool Whip

1 box graham crackers

1 tub fudge chocolate frosting.

In a large bowl, make the vanilla pudding according to the directions on the box EXCEPT use 3-1/2 cups of milk instead of four so that the dessert will be a bit thicker. Stir in the Cool Whip until the mixture is of an even consistency.

Use a 9x13 glass dish to make the eclair. Put a layer of graham cracker squares in the bottom of the dish and top them with a layer of the pudding mixture. Put another layer of graham cracker squares and top them with a layer of pudding mixture. Put another layer of graham cracker squares on top of the pudding mixture.

Remove the foil cover from a tub of chocolate frosting and microwave the frosting for about 30 seconds on HIGH. Stir the frosting well to be sure it is melted. Pour the frosting on the top layer of graham crackers and gently smooth it out to cover the top evenly. Refrigerate this for several hours. This recipe makes plenty to serve a crowd.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

