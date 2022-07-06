WHAT'S COOKING?: 'Healthier chillin'' from the inside out

I clearly recall temperatures reaching 90 degrees and above several days in May and continuing as we perspired our way through June. Many of you may remember that “way back in the day,” the extremely hot “dog days of summer” occurred in August. And, here we are just panting our way into July. All of that said, please allow me to remind you that — whenever scorching days occur — as far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing better to ease the heat than homemade ice cream or a freshly made milkshake, sherbet, slushy or smoothie.”

Ingesting something cold helps make us cool "from the inside-out." As a personal rule, I drink a lot of cold water, but several times in June, when I was out and about and the heat was really “on,” I found myself desperately steering my vehicle to a convenience store or fast food restaurant to grab a small slushy. Those store-bought “freezies” certainly taste good and make you feel “chilled” for at least a little while, but they contain a large amount of high fructose corn syrup and basically have no nutritional value.

So, this past weekend I determinedly kicked the store-bought “frozen drink habit” and pulled out my blender and my ice cream churn. I made up my mind to have a healthier summer by whipping up some sherbet with “real” pineapple and “real” juice, churning some ice cream using milk and eggs, and churning or blending frozen yogurt enriched with fresh fruit. Then, I got out my recipes for these treats, made a list of ingredients I didn’t have on hand and visited my local grocery store to get supplies to help me in my quest for “healthier chillin’.” Included in the recipes — by readers’ requests — is my mom's ice cream recipe. Please take time to enjoy one or all of the ideas below.

Healthy milkshake

1 quart vanilla ice cream

1 small can (6 ounces) frozen orange juice concentrate

1 quart cold milk

Spoon the ice cream into the container of your blender. Pour the can of frozen orange juice concentrate and then the milk into the container. BE SURE to put the top on the container and press “blend” just until the ingredients are smooth. Serve this healthy milkshake immediately. Alternatives: You may use frozen lime juice concentrate or lemon juice concentrate and you may toss some orange/mandarin slices or other fresh fruit into the blender if you prefer.)

Mom’s easy

ice cream

(Before beginning, wash the churn, can, top and dasher with hot soapy and rinse very well. Dry everything, and put the can in your freezer to chill.)

2 cans evaporated milk

2-1/2 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 to 5 eggs (beaten)

Whole milk

Stir all ingredients together in a large bowl until well combined. Pour the mixture into the churn can. Add fresh, whole milk until the contents reach the “fill line” marked on the can. Put the dasher in. Attach it to the churning mechanism. Follow manufacturer’s directions to prepare your churn to make ice cream. Use ice and rock salt in the churn. Churn for 40 to 45 minutes or until the electric churn stops. Put a thick towel over the “churn can” containing the ice cream and allow it to “set” in the churn filled with ice and rock salt for 30 minutes to an hour. Remove the churn can from the ice and set it on a clean surface. Serve the delicious ice cream. (NOTE: You may add bananas, chopped peaches, chopped strawberries, blueberries, etc. to your ice cream. Be sure to add the fruit before you add the extra milk to the fill line.)

Totally fat-free

pineapple sherbet

(This is a recipe of the late Louie and Carolyn Bozard, the forever-champion sherbet makers of Indian Field Campmeeting.)

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple

1/2 (46-ounce) can of pineapple juice

1 to 1-1/4 cups sugar (no more than that or the sherbet won’t freeze well)

4 or 5 drops of yellow food coloring

Follow manufacturer’s directions to prepare your churn as if you were going to make ice cream. Stir all ingredients together in the ice cream churn “can” or container. Add water to the “fill” line and stir the ingredients again. Put the dasher in and the top on. Of course, use ice and rock salt in the churn. Then churn as you would ice cream and allow to it to “set” for about 20 minutes before removing the “container” from the ice and serving the luscious treat.

Rev. Jakie Walters’

Creamy Sherbet

1 large (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple

8 ounces pineapple juice

1 full teaspoon pineapple flavoring

2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon yellow food coloring

1 regular-size (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Follow manufacturer’s directions to prepare your churn as if you were going to make ice cream. Stir all the ingredients together in the ice cream churn “can” or container. Add water to the “fill” line and stir the ingredients again. Put the dasher in and the top on. Of course, use ice and rock salt in the churn. Then churn as you would ice cream and when it is “done” allow it to “set” about 20 minutes before removing the “container” from the ice and serving this creamy concoction.