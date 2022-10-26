WHAT'S COOKING?: ‘Grits with Grandparents’ stirs special memories

Over the past several weeks, many schools throughout our state celebrated “Grandparents Day” and invited those family members to have a meal at school with their grandchildren on a designated day. In fact, two of my friends created a special social media “post” last week showing their granddaughter with them at “Grits with Grandparents” at a school in Cayce. The picture of them smiling exuberantly was awesome!

It was of special interest to me because I ate grits every single morning that I spent at my grandparents’ home. My brother and I were fortunate to be allowed to work on Granddaddy Jay’s farm every summer, and Grandmother Sarah cooked grits, eggs and sausage or cured ham to nourish us for each day’s work. Living with them during summers was such a blessing for us in so many ways.

Now, Grandmother’s grits was a slow-simmered combination of water, butter, salt and grits stirred frequently. When it was done, we put ketchup on top or if it was a meal later in the day, we enjoyed “tomato gravy” or stewed tomatoes on top. All in all, we never grew tired of eating grits. The recipes below, however, transform “grits” into full meals that you, your family and friends may enjoy. And, they’re equipped to nourish you and to take the chill off of any cool day.

Nell McKinnon’s cajun grits creole

12 ounces bacon

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/2 pound raw shrimp, cleaned

1 can (14-1/2 ounce) chopped tomatoes, not drained

1 can (4 ounces) chopped mushrooms, drained

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Dash hot sauce

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups water

1/2 cup Quick Grits

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook the bacon, drain it well and crumble it. Set the bacon crumbles aside. In two tablespoons of bacon drippings in the skillet, sauté the onions, celery and green pepper. Add the shrimp and cook just until pink. Remove the pan from the heat and drain the drippings off. Add the tomatoes, mushrooms, half of the bacon, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, chili powder, garlic powder, hot sauce and flour and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally.

In a separate saucepan, bring the two cups of water to a boil. Slowly stir in the grits and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Cook for four or five minutes, stirring occasionally. Combine the grits with the shrimp mixture. Pour this mixture into a greased 2-quart baking dish. Bake it for 25 minutes. Garnish the top with the remaining bacon. This recipe makes six to eight servings.







Garlic cheese grits casserole

(Recipe from chef John Martin Taylor)

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

3/4 cup whole-grain grits

3 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup milk

2 beaten eggs

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

Use a little of the butter to grease a 1-1/2 quart casserole dish with tall sides. Preheat the oven to 350°. Put the rest of the butter, the grits, the water, and the salt in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally so that the grits do not stick to the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook the grits until most of the water is absorbed, stirring often, about 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and stir until the cheese is melted. Pour this mixture into the greased dish and bake the casserole in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean (about 50 minutes to 1 hour). Serve immediately. This recipe makes four servings.

Shrimp-sausage grits with savory sauce

Grits

5 pounds fresh whole shrimp

3 cups whole milk

3/4 cup regular grits

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 egg yolks

1 pound bulk country sausage, cooked and drained

Steam whole shrimp, about one minute. Cool, peel and coarsely chop. In a heavy saucepan, bring the milk to a boil over medium heat. Add the grits, salt and pepper. Stir thoroughly. Bring the mixture back to a low boil.

Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook until it is done (soft and creamy), stirring frequently. Cool for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, stir the heavy cream with the two egg yolks and pour this mixture into the grits. Stir thoroughly. Return the saucepan to the heat. Cook it over medium heat for five minutes more, stirring continuously. Remove the pan from the heat and add the shrimp and sausage, stirring until everything is well combined. Keep warm over low heat, stirring often. Serve this with the following savory sauce.

Sauce 1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup of finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup finely chopped carrots

Dash fresh thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tomato, peeled and chopped

1 can chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

Pour the olive oil into a large, deep, heavy skillet. Sauté the onions, carrots and celery. Stir in the garlic, thyme and seasonings until well blended. Add the tomato and cook over low heat until reduced by half. Add the chicken stock. Simmer, partially covered, for 30 minutes. Strain the sauce through a sieve. Discard the solids. Simmer to reduce the liquids to 1/3 cup. Stir in the heavy cream, and simmer lightly for three minutes. Use this sauce over the shrimp-sausage grits or over regular cooked grits.

Crock Pot grits

1 cup grits

4 cups warm water

1 stick margarine

Salt to taste

Pour all of these ingredients into your crock pot. Cook them on high for one hour and stir. Then cook the grits for about seven hours on low. This delicious rendition of our Southern staple can cook overnight and be ready for the next morning for breakfast or brunch. Hint: If you get up for any reason during the night, you may give the grits a quick stir.