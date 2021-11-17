WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Give thanks’ with a grateful heart

A group of us — ranging from five months old to 81 years old — gathered at Grandmother Betty’s house after church last Sunday to enjoy a most excellent covered dish dinner and love-filled fellowship. When it was time to ask a blessing on our food, two of my young nephews enthusiastically volunteered. For years, patriarchs lead prayer at all of our family events. The new generation, however, realizes that prayers before meals may be offered or “lead” by anyone of any age, and it is perfectly acceptable to say more than one blessing on special occasions. Such was the case that day because Rawlins and Sawyer have been taught different blessings at school and each wanted to say theirs aloud before the meal. My heart was filled with happiness for two reasons. Not only was our food doubly blessed, but these little fellows were bold enough to share their prayers with our crowd.

Please take a moment to think back to when you were taught to “ask a blessing” or to "give thanks." I recall my parents teaching us to bow our heads and pray before every meal wherever we are eating. I feel that an “attitude of gratitude” and prayer are essential parts of life that should be passed on from one generation to the next. And, I’m asking you all to make –on this upcoming Thanksgiving Day — a lifelong resolution to take time to thank God for His provisions for your needs.

That shared, below are some recipes for Thanksgiving that are easy to make, as well as delicious. In my next column, I will give some ideas for super easy side dishes and suggestions for leftover turkey and/or pork creations.

Delicious 'no peek' roasted turkey

(I shared the recipe for this roasted turkey for the first time last November. Reader requests for a rerun were so positive, I am sharing it again. You bake it for one hour at precisely 500 degrees, but then you turn the oven off and leave the oven shut tightly until it cools completely – four to six hours. This size turkey yields approximately 12 servings.)

One 10- to 12-pound turkey, fully thawed, giblets and neck removed from cavity

1 stick salted butter, room temperature

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon celery salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 large sweet onion, quartered

3 large cleaned carrots, cut in lengths to fit in the turkey cavity

2 cups simmering hot Swanson’s chicken broth

Adjust your oven racks so that the covered roasting pan will easily fit inside. Note: Do not place the pan on the very lowest rack setting as the burner element will be 500 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.

First, rub the butter on the outside and in the cavity of the turkey. In a small container, combine the salt, celery salt and pepper. Sprinkle and gently rub this mixture on the outside and inside of the turkey. Put the pieces of onion and carrot in the cavity. Place the turkey, breast-side up, in a large roasting pan. Carefully pour the simmering hot broth into the very bottom of the pan, being certain not to splash the seasoned turkey with water! Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and put the pan in the oven.

Start a timer when the oven temperature returns to 500 degrees. Bake the turkey at 500 degrees for exactly one hour and turn off the oven. IMPERATIVE NOTE: Do not open the oven door for any reason! Leave the turkey in the oven until the oven completely cools ... four to six hours. When the oven has completely cooled, immediately reserve or use the juices from the pan to make gravy. If you will not be serving the turkey soon after roasting it, it is imperative to refrigerate it until you are ready to carve it.

Amazing pork toast

(This recipe is my adaptation of a recipe from the 2008 Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.)

1 (14-x20-inch) large Reynolds Oven Bag

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/3 cup honey

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Land ‘O Lakes salted butter, melted

1 (3 to 4 pound) boneless pork loin roast, trimmed

4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, cut in quarters

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Shake the flour into the Reynolds oven bag so the roast won’t stick to the bag. Place the bag in a 9-x13-x2-inch baking pan. Place the pork roast in the bag. In a bowl, combine the honey, the Dijon mustard and melted butter and pour this mixture over the pork roast and use clean hands to rub this mixture evenly over the roast. Arrange the sweet potato quarters around the roast in an even layer in the oven bag. Close the oven bag tightly with a nylon tie and cut six 1/2-inch slits in the top of the bag. Bake the roast at 425 degrees for 30 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake for another hour. Immediately remove the roast from the oven and let it stand for 15 minutes to cool a bit before you open the bag. After slicing the roast, spoon the juices from the bag onto the roast. This recipe makes six to eight servings.

Cornbread-bacon dressing

4 slices bacon, chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped yellow onion

2 large eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon Mrs. Dash (regular)

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups coarsely crumbled cornbread

3 cups dry bread cubes

1/2 to 3/4 cup chicken broth

In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, cook the chopped bacon, celery and onion over medium heat until the bacon is crisp and the vegetables are tender. Set your oven to preheat to 350 degrees. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the eggs, Mrs. Dash, poultry seasoning and pepper. Add the cornbread and bread cubes. Toss them lightly until mixed. Add the bacon mixture. Drizzle the total mixture with enough of the broth to moisten it well, tossing lightly until everything is evenly combined. Bake this stuffing in a slightly buttered 9-x13-inch pan or dish for 40 to 45 minutes at 350 degrees or use this stuffing to stuff one turkey. This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0