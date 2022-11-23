WHAT'S COOKING?: Give 'thanks' as you enjoy your blessings

As I have said many times over the years, please let the season between now and the New Year bring out the “best” in you. Today being Thanksgiving eve, it’s a good idea to take time to write down a few things for which you are grateful. Recommend that your family members and friends do the same. With a little prompting from an enthusiastic host, everyone may read some items from his or her list on Thanksgiving Day. I suggest this because human nature causes us to focus on the negative aspects of our lives … and we all have sorrows, even devastations, which threaten to totally smother our hope. Even through those circumstances, we should reach down within our heart of hearts and remember that God has given us so much for which we should be thankful.

That said, I want to share a few recipes for some of the foods I enjoy most on special occasions … the first being “dressing” or “stuffing.” I feel the terms are interchangeable, according to where you cook it — inside or outside of the entrée it accompanies. To be sure, stuffing or dressing of some variety will be on every Thanksgiving table because it is such a delicious accompaniment to poultry or pork. Please remember that the temperature of the stuffing (as it cooks inside the poultry or between sliced layers of pork) should reach at least 165 degrees. To check the temperature, insert your meat thermometer through the body cavity or into the thickest part of the pork and let it stand for 5 minutes. If you prefer your stuffing as “dressing,” put the stuffing mixture into a well-buttered casserole dish. Bake it, covered, at 325 degrees for 40 minutes, remove the cover, and let the top brown for about 5 to 10 minutes.

These helpful hints given, I will also share with you a great side dish in case you don’t prefer stuffing — my Aunt Carolyn’s okra-bacon fried rice. Or if the forecast is for a damp, cold day you may want to “put on” a double batch of Betty Rickborn's scrumptious, hearty potato-bacon chowder. Then you may want to top the day off with something sweet such as chocolate fudge cheesecake.

Perfectly delicious stuffing with bacon

4 slices bacon, chopped (optional)

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped onion

2 beaten eggs

1 packet dry Lipton onion soup mix

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 cups coarsely crumbled cornbread

3 cups dry bread cubes

1/2 to 2/3 cup beef consume

In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, cook the chopped bacon, celery and onion over medium heat until the bacon is crisp and the vegetables are tender. In a large bowl, combine eggs, dry onion soup mix, poultry seasoning and pepper. Add the cornbread and bread cubes. Toss the ingredients lightly until well combined. Add the bacon mixture. Drizzle with enough consume to moisten well, tossing lightly until mixed. Use this stuffing to stuff one 8- to 10-pound turkey (or put it in a casserole dish that has been well buttered. Bake, covered, at 325 degrees for 40 minutes, remove the cover, and let the top brown for about 5 to 10 minutes). This recipe makes 8 to 10 servings.

Okra-bacon fried rice

(Recipe from Carolyn W. Mizzell)

6 slices of bacon

4 cups fresh okra, sliced

1 yellow onion, chopped fine

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups cooked rice

In a large skillet over medium heat, fry the bacon. Drain the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate. In the bacon drippings, fry the okra, stirring occasionally. After about five minutes, add the onions, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally for about five more minutes. When the okra is soft and onions are browned, pour in the cooked rice and crumble the bacon into the mixture. Cook on medium-low, stirring or "tossing" constantly until the rice is slightly fried. If you give it a try you may find that this is a delicious alternative to other rice dishes.

Potato-bacon chowder

(This recipe was contributed to the Old St. George Baptist Church cookbook by Betty Rickborn.)

8 slices bacon, cut up

1 cup onions, chopped

2 cups cubed potatoes

1 cup water

1 can (10-1/2 ounce) cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 cup sour cream

1-3/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

2 tablespoons dried parsley, optional

Fry the cut bacon until crisp. Add the chopped onions. Saute for 2 to 3 minutes, and pour off the fat. Add the potatoes and water. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the soup, sour cream and milk. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with parsley just before serving.

Chocolate fudge cheesecake

Crust

2 cups chocolate cookie crumbs

1/4 cup margarine, melted

Filling

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sugar

4 eggs, room temperature

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (12-ounce) package semisweet chocolate chips, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together the crust ingredients. Press firmly onto the bottom and halfway up the sides of a 9-inch spring form pan.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating at low speed until blended. Add remaining ingredients, beating at low speed until well combined. Pour this mixture into the crust.

Bake at 300 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Cheesecake is done when it springs back when lightly touched in the center (cheesecake will shake slightly when moved). Remove the cake from the oven and run a knife around the inside edge of pan. Cool it on a wire rack at room temperature for 1 hour. Cover the pan with foil, then chill overnight. Remove it from the refrigerator and release the spring to separate the sides of the pan from the bottom. This recipe serves 12 to 18.