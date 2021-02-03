WHAT'S COOKING? Give 'strawberries' for Valentine treats

The approach of Valentine’s Day makes me long for chocolate-covered strawberries which I make by simply dipping some plump, cleaned strawberries into chocolate derived from Hershey bars that I break into pieces, place in a bowl and “zap” in the microwave just until they are melted. I hold the berries by their green tops and dip them until they’re coated nicely, set them on wax paper on a large plate, and refrigerate them until they’re just right. That little “recipe” combines berries and chocolate, two popular ingredients for February 14. But for this week, we are going to focus on the berries.

Truly strawberries are one of Americans' most favorite fruits because they are so flavorful. Too, they are literally packed with nutritional value, which is extremely important these days. Strawberries provide large amounts of vitamin C, folic acid, fiber, plus antioxidants and phytochemicals known to help lower LDL cholesterol and can reduce the risk of heart disease. Most recently researchers have found that berries are high in ellagic acid, which helps reduce a person’s chance of having leukemia or colon or cervical cancer. All of this information gives us good reason to make something “berry” good for special people in our lives this Valentine’s Day. All of the recipes below are easy and delicious. For those of you who prefer lots of chocolate on Cupid’s day, please stay tuned for next week’s column.