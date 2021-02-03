WHAT'S COOKING? Give 'strawberries' for Valentine treats

The approach of Valentine’s Day makes me long for chocolate-covered strawberries which I make by simply dipping some plump, cleaned strawberries into chocolate derived from Hershey bars that I break into pieces, place in a bowl and “zap” in the microwave just until they are melted. I hold the berries by their green tops and dip them until they’re coated nicely, set them on wax paper on a large plate, and refrigerate them until they’re just right. That little “recipe” combines berries and chocolate, two popular ingredients for February 14. But for this week, we are going to focus on the berries.
Truly strawberries are one of Americans' most favorite fruits because they are so flavorful. Too, they are literally packed with nutritional value, which is extremely important these days. Strawberries provide large amounts of vitamin C, folic acid, fiber, plus antioxidants and phytochemicals known to help lower LDL cholesterol and can reduce the risk of heart disease. Most recently researchers have found that berries are high in ellagic acid, which helps reduce a person’s chance of having leukemia or colon or cervical cancer. All of this information gives us good reason to make something “berry” good for special people in our lives this Valentine’s Day. All of the recipes below are easy and delicious. For those of you who prefer lots of chocolate on Cupid’s day, please stay tuned for next week’s column.
Tasty strawberry tea cake
1/2 stick butter (Land ‘O Lakes)
1 cup self-rising flour (White Lily)
1 cup sugar
1 cup milk
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
3 cups fresh strawberries, cleaned, stemmed, cut into small pieces and sweetened to taste
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Melt the butter in an 8-x12-inch glass or metal baking dish. Remove the dish from the oven, but leave the oven on to preheat. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, milk and cinnamon until the ingredients are smooth. Pour the batter into the baking dish on top of the melted butter. DO NOT STIR IT. In a separate bowl, sprinkle the sweetened strawberry pieces with the lemon juice. Pour these strawberry pieces into the center of the baking dish, on top of the batter. AGAIN, DO NOT STIR IT. Bake this tea cake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Always serve tea cake warm. You may choose to top each piece with a dusting of confectioners sugar, a scoop of ice cream or dollop of whipped cream.
No-bake strawberry pie
1 large graham cracker pie crust
1 cup sugar
1-1/2 cups water
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 small box (3-ounce) strawberry Jell-O
2 cups fresh strawberries, cleaned, stemmed, drained, cut in chunks
1 large tub of Cool Whip
In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, water and cornstarch. Bring this mixture to a boil, stirring constantly; reduce the heat to medium and boil, stirring frequently, until the mixture is clear and thickened. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the dry Jell-O. Refrigerate – in the pan – until the mixture slightly congeals. Stir in the strawberry chunks and pour the mixture into the pie crust. Chill the pie until the filling is firm. It is actually best when chilled overnight. Top with Cool Whip a few minutes before serving. For those of you who are trying to cut calories, you may choose to use sugar-free Jell-O and fat-free Cool Whip.
Old-fashioned strawberry pie
2 (9-inch or 10-inch) pie crusts
4 cups cleaned, stemmed, well-drained strawberries cut in small pieces
1-1/2 cups sugar
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 stick butter cut into thin pats
Optional: whipped topping or vanilla ice cream
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Using a large 9-inch or 10-inch pie plate, brush the bottom and sides of the plate with soft butter, then place a Pillsbury Pie Crust in the plate.
Add 4 cups of small pieces of strawberries that have been cleaned, stemmed and well-drained and spread them evenly in the pie shell. In a small bowl, combine 1-1/2 cup sugar with 4 tablespoons of cornstarch. Sprinkle this mixture over the strawberries. Evenly distribute the thin pats of butter over the top of the strawberries. Cover this pie with a second piecrust. Crimp the edges of the piecrust together and slice a few small slits in the top of the crust. Bake the pie at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. This pie can be served warm and topped with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
