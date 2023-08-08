Last week a neighbor gifted me, for the second time since spring, a bag packed to the top with assorted vegetables. On the top of the produce were six large, ripe ready-to-use tomatoes. I had an immediate flashback of enjoying a tomato sandwich on wheat bread lightly slathered with Dukes mayonnaise and sprinkled with salt and pepper at my great friend’s home on a recent Saturday afternoon.

Like many Southerners do when ripe tomatoes abound, I use them in various recipes while they are still fresh. Besides delicious tomato sandwiches and BLT sandwiches, my next project is always a carefully created tomato pie or a tomato quiche. If you enjoy tomatoes as much as I do, please try out the easy recipes below. If you don’t have any fresh tomatoes on hand, just dash out to your favorite grocery store, farmers’ market, or Certified roadside stand. Again, I remind you that nothing tastes finer than produce grown in South Carolina.

Tomato pie

10-inch pie shell, partially baked

4 large eggs, beaten

1-1/2 cup Half & Half cream

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

2 cups grated mild Cheddar cheese

2 large ripe tomatoes, cut into small chunks

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Beat the eggs and Half & Half cream well. Beat in the flour, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and mustard. Stir in cheese. Stir in tomato chunks. Pour mixture into the lightly baked pie shell. Bake at 375 degrees for about 45 minutes or just until the center of the pie is set. Recipe makes 8 slices.

Tomato quiche

9-inch pie shell

1-1/2 cup ripe, seeded tomatoes

1 cup cooked, well-drained bacon

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1-1/2 cups grated mild cheddar cheese

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Very lightly brown your pie shell at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes. Remove the pie shell from the oven and set aside to cool. Reduce the heat of your oven to 350 degrees. Cut the seeded tomatoes into small chunks. Chop the cooked, drained bacon into small pieces. In a large bowl, blend the mayonnaise, milk, eggs and cornstarch until they have a smooth consistency. Stir in the tomato chunks and chopped bacon, cheese, onion, salt and pepper. Pour this mixture into pie shell and bake quiche at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, or until firm. This recipe makes eight slices of quiche that may be served with a tossed salad or your favorite steamed vegetable.

Tomato and onion

casserole or pie

(According to your preference, this can be baked in a lightly buttered 9-inch square casserole dish or in a lightly browned 10-inch pie shell.)

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon basil

1 teaspoon chives

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

3 large ripe tomatoes, peeled and sliced or cut into small chunks

1 large Vidalia onion, peeled and sliced or cut into small chunks

1 cup Kraft Fat-free Mayonnaise

1 cup grated mild or sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat the eggs and evaporated milk well. Beat in flour, salt, pepper, basil, chives and dry mustard. Set mixture aside. Evenly place tomato and onion slices or chunks into a buttered casserole dish or lightly browned pie shell. Pour prepared egg, milk and herb mixture over tomatoes and onions. You may use the same bowl to combine the mayonnaise and grated cheese. Spread cheesy mixture evenly over casserole or pie. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or just until the center is set. Recipe makes eight or nine slices.