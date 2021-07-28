WHAT'S COOKING? Fresh, ripe tomatoes enhance meals

Each summer, I look forward to receiving homegrown tomatoes from friends and once again they are continuing their kindness. When I received the first bag, I washed the ripest one, removed the core from the top, cut the tomato in medium slices, sprinkled a bit of pepper on three slices and ate them and made a tomato sandwich with the remaining slices.
As I was placing the tomatoes on them to finish ripening, I planned on which of my favorite recipes to enjoy them in. Those recipes are shared below, and I urge you all to try them while there are still fresh tomatoes at our local grocery stores and roadside stands.
Southern stewed tomatoes
6 or 8 small to medium ripe tomatoes, peeled
1/4 cup yellow onion, chopped (optional)
2 teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons sugar
Dash of pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
In a large saucepan, combine the tomatoes, chopped onion, salt, sugar, pepper and olive oil. Bring this mixture to a boil and let it boil for five minutes, stirring every few minutes. Reduce the heat to simmer and stir in bread crumbs. Simmer, uncovered, for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve hot on top of rice or grits. I also love this with fresh fried fish!
Tomato-pepper steak
2 pounds round or sirloin tip steak, cut in thin strips
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1-1/2 teaspoons dried chopped garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
1 envelope Lipton beefy onion dry soup mix
1 cup boiling water
3 cups stewed tomatoes (recipe above)
1 large green bell pepper, sliced in to thin strips
1 large red bell pepper, sliced in to thin strips
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup cold water
3 tablespoons soy sauce
In a large skillet, brown the steak strips in olive oil. Add the garlic and brown the ingredients for two minutes. Season this with salt and pepper and simmer for five minutes. In a glass measuring cup, combine the beefy onion dry soup mix and one cup of boiling water, stir this well, add it to the meat and stir until everything is combined. Cover the skillet and simmer the ingredients for about 15 minutes, stirring every five minutes. Add the stewed tomatoes and pepper strips. Cook on low heat for 15 minutes, stirring every five minutes. In the measuring cup, combine the cornstarch, 1/2 cup cold water and soy sauce. Stir this mixture into the skillet and cook this entrée on low heat for five minutes, stirring frequently. Serve over rice or over egg noodles. Recipe makes six servings.
Tomato-bacon pie or casserole
(According to your preference, this dish can be baked in a lightly buttered 9-inch square casserole dish or in a lightly browned 10-inch pie shell.)
2 large eggs, beaten
1 cup evaporated milk
1 tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon basil
1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
3 large ripe tomatoes, sliced or cut into small chunks (your preference)
1 large Vidalia onion, sliced or cut into small chunks (your preference)
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup cooked, drained, chopped bacon
1-1/2 cups grated cheese
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat the eggs and evaporated milk well. Beat in the flour, salt, pepper, basil and dry mustard. Set mixture aside. Evenly place the tomatoes and then the onions in the buttered casserole dish or the lightly browned pie shell. Pour the prepared egg, milk and herb mixture over the tomatoes and onions. You may use the same bowl to stir together the mayonnaise, bacon and grated cheese. Spread this mixture evenly over the casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or just until the center is set. This recipe makes eight or nine slices.
Ranch baked tomatoes
4 large, ripe tomatoes
Seasoning salt
1/2 cup bread crumbs
2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine
1/2 envelope dry Ranch dressing mix
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Cut out the stem ends of the tomatoes and then cut the tomatoes in half horizontally. Arrange the tomatoes in a 9-inch square pan or dish. Sprinkle the tops of the tomatoes evenly with seasoning salt. In a small bowl, combine the bread crumbs and melted butter and stir well. Spread the buttery crumb mixture over the tops of the tomatoes with a spatula. Evenly sprinkle the dry Ranch dressing mix over the bread crumbs. Bake this at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until tomatoes are fork tender, but still hold their shape. This recipe makes eight servings.
