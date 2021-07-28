WHAT'S COOKING? Fresh, ripe tomatoes enhance meals

Tomato-pepper steak

In a large skillet, brown the steak strips in olive oil. Add the garlic and brown the ingredients for two minutes. Season this with salt and pepper and simmer for five minutes. In a glass measuring cup, combine the beefy onion dry soup mix and one cup of boiling water, stir this well, add it to the meat and stir until everything is combined. Cover the skillet and simmer the ingredients for about 15 minutes, stirring every five minutes. Add the stewed tomatoes and pepper strips. Cook on low heat for 15 minutes, stirring every five minutes. In the measuring cup, combine the cornstarch, 1/2 cup cold water and soy sauce. Stir this mixture into the skillet and cook this entrée on low heat for five minutes, stirring frequently. Serve over rice or over egg noodles. Recipe makes six servings.