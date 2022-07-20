WHAT'S COOKING?: Fresh, ripe peaches definitely add great taste

With this past Sunday being National Ice Cream Day and with peach season fully under way in our region, this is the perfect time for me to urge all of you to do something delicious like bake my mom’s old-fashioned peach cobbler and/or Carol Rexroad Cannon’s award-winning Peach-Blueberry Pie and top them with mom’s easy ice cream (the recipe for which ran in my July 6 column). If you don’t have time for two food preparation projects, please try whipping up Margaret Clemmer’s creamy, refreshing Most Excellent Peach Delight. It is well worth the effort!

As this summer’s produce season continues, surely we are trying to eat as nutritiously as possible. Please remember that a dose of vitamin-packed fruit such as peaches, blueberries, strawberries, etc. topped with simple homemade ice cream or a dollop of whipping cream will give you a dose of “goodness” your immune system will appreciate. And, please remember that you may change any of the recipes to suit your dietary needs and taste buds. I hope you enjoy these Southern-style dishes and that they will contribute to your good health and to your family’s happiness.

Mom’s old-fashioned peach cobbler

(Mom’s recipe may also be used with blackberries, blueberries, cherries, raspberries or other fruits.)

Filling

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

4 cups fresh peach slices

Topping

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 large egg, well beaten

3 tablespoons milk

1/2 cup sugar-cinnamon mix

For the filling: In a saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Add 1/4 cup water and stir well. Stir in the peach slices and cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until thickened and bubbly. Pour this filling into an 8x8x2-inch baking dish that has been “greased” with butter or margarine. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

For the topping: In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon. Use a fork to cut in the margarine until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a separate bowl, combine the egg and milk. Add this to the flour mixture, stirring to moisten the mixture. Drop this topping in mounds on top of the filling. Very gently smooth it out. Sprinkle the sugar-cinnamon mix evenly over the top. Bake this dessert at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until the topping is golden grown. Serve this cobbler with ice cream or frozen yogurt if desired

Peach-blueberry pie

(This recipe was shared a few years ago by Pastor Carol Rexroad Cannon, co-pastor, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. With it, she won first place in the 2003 Gilbert Peach Festival dessert contest.)

Filling

3 cups fresh peach slices

1 cup blueberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons Minute Tapioca

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a large bowl, stir or toss these filling ingredients until they are evenly combined.

Pie crust

2 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon salt

In a medium bowl, use a fork to combine the flour and salt.

Use a separate bowl to combine:

1/2 cup vegetable oil (or canola oil)

1/4 cup milk

Use a fork to mix the milk-oil combination into the flour mixture to make the pie dough. Shape the dough into a ball and divide it into two balls, making one ball slightly larger to use for the bottom crust. Roll out the larger ball between two sheets of wax paper. Place the rolled out dough into a pie plate (aluminum or glass). Use a spoon to place the filling on top of the bottom crust.

For the top crust, roll the second ball between two sheets of wax paper. Place this crust on top of the filling. Poke a few holes in the shape of a peach in the top crust to let the steam escape while the pie is baking.

Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes; reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 30-35 minutes. This pie is best eaten warm.

Most excellent peach delight

(This is a recipe shared by T&D Reader Margaret Clemmer in July 2004.)

Crust layer

1 cup self-rising flour

1 stick margarine (melted)

1 cup finely chopped pecans

In a medium bowl, stir all crust ingredients together until a loose dough forms, and pat the dough into the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Bake the dough on 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until it is lightly browned around edges. Cool the crust completely.

Second layer

8-ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2-1/2 cups 10X powdered sugar

8-ounce container Extra Creamy Cool Whip

In a large bowl, use an electric hand mixer to cream together the cream cheese and powdered sugar. Mix in the Cool Whip. Spread this mixture over the cooled crust. Refrigerate this until the third layer is ready.

Third layer

4 cups fresh peach slices

Fourth layer

1 cup sugar

3-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

4 tablespoons dry peach Jell-O

1 cup water

In a medium bowl, stir these ingredients well and pour them into a saucepan set over low heat. Stirring the ingredients frequently, until the mixture is thick and clear. Let this mixture cool completely. You may refrigerate it in the pot to accelerate the cooling process.

Spread the peaches over second layer and pour this fourth layer over the peaches. Refrigerate this "delight" until it has congealed. If you prefer, you may spread additional Cool Whip over it, and chill it for several hours or overnight before serving. This recipe makes about 15 servings, depending how you cut it or scoop it.