WHAT'S COOKING?: Fill celebrations with food, fellowship and love

We had a wonderful family wedding this past weekend ... the beautiful ceremony and the amazing reception were at different outdoor venues a short distance apart, both very near where the southern border of Orangeburg County and northwest border of Dorchester County "meet." I felt so happy that a great number of friends and loved ones gathered to celebrate "a love" that we all feel in our hearts will last forever. As I was sitting down eating a sampler plate of the seven cakes my daughter-in-love made for the event, when I heard someone say, "It feels like our lives are beginning to get back to 'normal.'" I watched folks enjoying the huge buffet-style spread of food (bottles of sanitizer and signs urging its use were strategically placed) and everyone ate and fellowshipped for hours! With all of the love flowing there, we experienced a wonderful “new normal.”

What huge blessings we were "free" to celebrate that wonderful evening, and it's all because we live in "the land of the free because of the Brave." I say that because many of my family members served in the military by choice ... including my son Lance, my nephew Travis and my cousin Gary. Remembering the war stories told by my Grandfather Frank (WWII), my father and my Uncle Jackie, I will gratefully celebrate Memorial Day this weekend. As with every special day, planning and cooking an enjoyable meal is essential. As you know, you can grill about any kind of food under the sun -- pork, beef, chicken, fish ... even pizza -- so just select an entrée or entrees.

To round out the menu, you may want to grill some vegetables and fruit. You may grill onions and/or grill veggie kebabs laden with chunks of onion, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, peppers and cherry tomatoes. Why not include some good grilled corn-on-the-cob? If you have plenty of really fresh corn, make sure you grill two ears of corn per dinner guest. After you shuck it, be sure to remove all of the "silks" between the rows of kernels. Then, place the ears of corn in a large stockpot and cover them well with hot water. Bring the water to a boil and allow it to boil rapidly for about 20 minutes, using a long wooden spoon to move the ears around a bit so that they will boil evenly. Turn off the burner and allow the corn to cool for about 20 minutes. Use tongs to remove the corn from the water. Allow the corn to drain well. Rub each ear lightly with salted butter. Place the ears on a mildly hot grill and grill them on each side for about five minutes.

Here are some other foods you may want to try grilling: slices of watermelon, sweet potatoes, whole green beans, laterally sliced summer squash, Vidalia onions or red onions, green or red tomatoes, etc. I encourage you to make plans now to celebrate safely and “with good taste.”

Grilled corn in the husk

8 or more ears of corn

1/2 cup salt

1 gallon water

Take care to leave the corn husk attached at the bottom of each ear of corn, peel down the husk and carefully remove the silks from the corn. Pull husks back to cover each ear of corn and tie the tip of the husks with string or a thin strip of corn husk. Dissolve salt in a large bowl of cold water. Soak the corn in the water for about two hours. Heat you grill to medium meat. Shake water of each ear of corn and place on the grill. Cook for five minutes, rotate slightly and cook for five more minutes. Continue until the corn has been fully roasted all over.

Grilled Vidalia onions

2 large Vidalia onions

1/3 cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 stick margarine, room temperature, or a good coating of “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter”

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Peel large, fresh Vidalia onions, cut off the outside ring of each and discard it. Cut the onion into 1-inch slices lengthwise. Pull out a long sheet of Heavy Duty Reynolds Wrap and rub it with salted butter before you perforate it with a toothpick. Put the onion slices on the perforated sheet, sprinkle them very lightly with salt and pepper (or other seasoning of your choice), form a loose "pouch" by carefully pulling up the edges. Grill the pouch over medium to low heat for 15 to 20 minutes. This should be delicious as the grilled flavor seeped in through the perforations.

Corn salad

4 cups fresh corn, cut from the cob

2 tablespoons chopped Vidalia onion

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 medium carrots, scraped and coarsely shredded

Boil 10 large ears of corn for about five minutes. Drain the corn well, and scrape the corn from the cob (should make about four cups). In a small saucepan, combine the corn, onion, vinegar, sugar, oregano and pepper. Cook over low heat for about five minutes. Stir in the shredded carrot, and chill. This recipe yields about eight servings.

Spinach, strawberry blueberry salad

Dressing

2/3 cup salad oil

1/4 wine vinegar (you may choose one that contains garlic)

1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Salad

1 full bunch of fresh spinach (about 3 cups)

1-1/2 cups strawberries rinsed, drained, quartered

1 cup blueberries rinsed, well drained

1 cup real bacon bits (optional)

Combine the first seven ingredients in a jar, put the lid on, shake it well and set it aside until you are ready to "dress" the salad. Wash and dry the spinach leaves and tear the spinach into bite-size pieces and place them in a large bowl. Add the strawberries, blueberries and gently toss this salad. Pour the "dressing" over the spinach and top it with the bacon bits. This should yield six servings.

Strawberry-blueberry delight

(May be even more "delightful" when decorated on top with washed/dried red and blue berries - see last paragraph.)

Layer One

1 cup self-rising flour

1 stick margarine, softened

1 cup chopped pecan

In a medium bowl, mix three ingredients and press the mixture into the bottom of a 9- x 13-inch glass baking dish. Preheat your oven and bake at 350 degrees until the crust is lightly browned - about 10 minutes. Set this aside to cool.

Layer Two

1 large (8-ounce) block cream cheese

1 cup 10X powdered sugar

1 small box (4-serving size) instant vanilla pudding mix

1/3 cup whole milk

1 cup Cool Whip

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to mix these ingredients until they are creamy and spread this over the already cool Layer One.

Layer Three

2 cans strawberry pie filling (or 5 cups homemade pie filling)

1 large tub Cool Whip

Simply spread the blueberry pie filling over Layer Two. Top that with a layer of Cool Whip. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Keep refrigerated until it is time to serve it. This makes plenty for a crowd.

To create a sense of patriotism for Memorial Day or any patriotic holiday, wash and dry (on white paper towels) some whole blueberries and sliced strawberries and distribute them across the top layer of Cool Whip. If you want to get very artistic, you can design an American flag using these fruits (and/or raspberries or pitted cherries, dried well so that juice doesn't "run" all over the Cool Whip). Cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate it overnight. Keep it refrigerated until it's dessert time. This recipe makes plenty for a crowd.

