WHAT'S COOKING? Feel great with these nutritious cabbage recipes

When I was growing up, this was the time of year that my parents went on the famed “cabbage soup” diet to shed the pounds that the holidays and ballgame gatherings had put on. I didn’t realize that the cabbage soup concoction was still popular until I went up to my son’s house a few weeks ago and it was one of two soups offered for dinner. He and Allison were trying to shed the results of their “deliciously enjoyable” holiday season. As it did for my parents “back in the day,” the cabbage soup was helping them feel and look great.

I enjoyed eating the soup that day and it prompted me to share some helpful information with you. Cabbage is an often overlooked vegetable that is inexpensive, low in calorie content, yet contains an immense amount of nutrition. While one cup of raw green cabbage “weighs in at” just 22 calories, it contains protein, fiber and significant amounts of Vitamin K, Vitamin C, folate, manganese, Vitamin B6, calcium and potassium. While it is mild-flavored, cabbage can star “as-is” in recipes, it may also be cooked in an array of culinary creations. So, I am offering several recipes that are healthful dishes to help us as we move toward what we hope will be a beautiful spring.

Cabbage ‘n fruit slaw

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup finely cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe

8-1/4-ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained

1 cup quartered strawberries

1/2 cup pineapple or vanilla yogurt

In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe, pineapple chunks and strawberries. Cover and chill the slaw for up to three hours. Just before serving, add the yogurt. Toss the ingredients gently until the cabbage mixture is well coated. Refrigerate the slaw until you are ready to serve it. This recipe makes four servings.

Sautéed sausage and cabbage

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound mild link sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 small yellow onion, diced (optional)

1 large, leafy head of cabbage

1 teaspoon of sugar or two packages of Splenda

Salt and black pepper to taste

Distribute the olive oil evenly on the bottom of a large cast iron or other heavy skillet. Brown the sliced sausage and diced onion for about 15 minutes, tossing occasionally so that everything cooks evenly. While the sausage and onion are sautéing, core your cabbage and cut it into pieces. Rinse it and drain it well. Add the cabbage to the skillet and season the dish with sugar or Splenda, salt and pepper. You may add some of your other favorite seasonings that you think may compliment the ingredients. Stir well, cover and cook on low heat until the cabbage is tender, but not mushy.

Ham, cabbage 'n rice skillet

1 small green cabbage (about 1 pound) coarsely chopped

2 cups water

1 box (7-ounce) yellow rice mix with seasoning package

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

3 medium scallions, sliced (reserve sliced green tops)

2 cups (1/2-inch cubed) ham

In a large, deep, preferably nonstick skillet, mix water, cabbage, yellow rice and contents of the seasoning packet, red bell pepper and sliced white part of scallions. Bring these ingredients to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes. Stir in the ham, cover and simmer for three to five minutes longer until liquid is absorbed and rice and vegetables are tender. Sprinkle with the reserved scallion tops (optional). This recipe makes four servings.

Cheesy cabbage casserole

1 large, leafy head of cabbage, cored and shredded

2 large carrots, grated

1 can cream of onion soup

2 cups medium Cheddar cheese, grated

1 stick Land O’ Lakes sweet cream ‘n salted butter, melted

1 package Pepperidge farm herb dressing mix

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Steam the cabbage and carrots until slightly tender. Drain well. In a large bowl, combine the steamed vegetables with onion soup, cheese and half of the melted butter. In a separate bowl, combine half of the dressing mix and the other half of the melted butter. Add this dressing/butter mixture to the cabbage/carrot mixture and stir until combined. Put this mixture into a lightly buttered casserole dish. Sprinkle the other half of the dry dressing mix over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

3 C’s congealed salad

2 cups diced cucumber (peeled, seeded)

1 (3-ounce) package lime Jell-O

1/4 cup hot water

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 tablespoon vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup carrots (finely shredded)

1 cup cabbage (finely shredded)

1 tablespoon finely chopped sweet onion (optional)

Select a one-quart mold in which to chill the salad. Peel one large cucumber and slice it in quarters lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut the thin strip of seeds (lengthwise) from each quarter. Discard the seeds. Then dice the cucumber and set it aside. In a large glass bowl, dissolve the gelatin in 1/4 cup of hot water. Add 1/2 cup of cold water, vinegar, salt and pepper and stir well. Add the mayonnaise and use an electric mixer on slow speed to beat the mixture until it is well combined. Pour this into a shallow dish and freeze it for about 20 minutes. The mixture won’t be completely firm. Pour it back into the bowl and beat the mixture again until it is fluffy. Stir in the carrots, cabbage and onion bits and pour this "salad" into the one-quart mold. Chill it until it has completely congealed. This recipe makes 6 servings.

