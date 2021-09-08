WHAT'S COOKING? Family gathering features scrumptious fare

My youngest sister called me last week to let me know that the menu lineup for our Labor Day celebration at the lake was going to be Low Country Boil (a/k/a Beaufort Stew), which a few folks in our group are not totally crazy about. As a solution, our thoughtful menfolk cook all of the “Boil” ingredients – shrimp, sausage, potatoes and small ears of corn -- separately and pour them into huge bowls from which attendees may use tongs to make their plates. I decided that the casserole shared below would be a delicious alternative for the holiday table as my sister said everyone else was bringing various dips and appetizers. She gave birth to her son on Labor Day many years ago, so we were also planning on a double birthday cake for dessert. What a wonderful family celebration!