WHAT'S COOKING? Enjoy strawberry season at local patch

Six miles east and 11 miles south of my home there are very popular strawberry patches at which you may pick your own or buy them prepacked. When my oldest granddaughter was growing up, she and I loved to go to Perry Arant’s parents’ patch near Orangeburg to pick strawberries to our hearts’ content. Oh how we looked forward to visiting them for their kindness and hospitality as much as for their sweet berries. Now I have younger “grands” who can join us to enjoy social distancing at vast, fruit-filled fields of fun. We are all excited about the delicious flavor of fresh, juicy strawberries and I know that with every bite or sip they will be ingesting huge amounts of nutrition, the facts of which I reviewed with readers back in February in a Valentine’s Day column.
As strawberry season progresses, you, too, may want to consider boosting your immune system and treating your taste buds by adding strawberries to your cereal, snacking on them, topping your bowl of fat free ice cream or stirring berries into your yogurt or tossing them into a dinner salad. Of course, you can always whip up the traditional strawberry shortcake or a trifle, but if you want to get creative, please try the following recipes.
Strawberry smoothie
2 cups fresh strawberries
1 cup frozen orange juice concentrate
2 cups fat-free plain yogurt
2 percent or whole milk
Combine all of the ingredients in the container of an electric blender until smooth. This recipe makes two large glasses of fruity goodness. (The strawberries may be substituted with peaches, blueberries or another favorite fruit.)
Fruity frozen yogurt
(For this recipe, you have to double all ingredients if you use a 4-quart or 5-quart ice cream freezer.)
2 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened strawberries, red raspberries, blueberries or boysenberries; cut-up, peeled peaches or nectarines or pitted dark sweet cherries
2 (8-ounce) cartons plain yogurt
1/2 to 3/4 cup honey or sugar
In a blender container, blend the fruit until smooth. Press it through a sieve to remove any seeds, if necessary. Stir in the plain yogurt and honey (or sugar). Pour this mixture into a 1- to 2-quart ice cream freezer. Freeze it according to manufacturer’s directions. Let it stand at room temperature for 20 minutes to “set”. This makes one quart. (This tried and true recipe is from a 1990s “Better Homes and Gardens” cookbook.)
In-a-snap strawberry cake
(If you prefer, you may pour this batter into a lined muffin tin to make 12 large cupcakes.)
1 box white cake mix
1 cup Wesson oil
1 large box strawberry Jell-O (minus 2 tablespoons for the frosting)
1 cup finely chopped strawberries with one tablespoon of the juice
4 large eggs
3 tablespoons self-rising flour
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat all of the cake ingredients together until everything is well combined. Pour the batter into a “greased” 9-x13-inch baking pan or into two 9-inch round cake pans. Bake for the time directed on the white cake mix box. Use a toothpick to check for doneness.
No-sugar-added strawberry frosting
8-ounce block Philadelphia brand cream cheese, at room temperature
2 tubs Extra-Creamy Cool Whip, at room temperature
2 tablespoons dry strawberry Jell-O
1 cup strawberries, well drained and chopped
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese for about two minutes. Add the other ingredients and beat well for about two minutes. Be sure to scrape the strawberry residue from the sides of the bowl back into the frosting after a minute of beating. NOTE: If you drain the strawberries well, this icing will be of a good spreading consistency.
