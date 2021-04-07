WHAT'S COOKING? Enjoy strawberry season at local patch

Six miles east and 11 miles south of my home there are very popular strawberry patches at which you may pick your own or buy them prepacked. When my oldest granddaughter was growing up, she and I loved to go to Perry Arant’s parents’ patch near Orangeburg to pick strawberries to our hearts’ content. Oh how we looked forward to visiting them for their kindness and hospitality as much as for their sweet berries. Now I have younger “grands” who can join us to enjoy social distancing at vast, fruit-filled fields of fun. We are all excited about the delicious flavor of fresh, juicy strawberries and I know that with every bite or sip they will be ingesting huge amounts of nutrition, the facts of which I reviewed with readers back in February in a Valentine’s Day column.