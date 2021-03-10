WHAT'S COOKING? Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day with fantastic fare

Last week’s column featured chicken pot pie and the recipe required cooking the “filling” in a pot before pouring it into a pan and topping it with a light, homemade dough that becomes crust during the baking process. When I sat down to write this column about St. Patrick’s Day fare, I realized that the Irish entrée Shepherd’s Pie is akin to a “pot pie” both in the ingredients and in the preparation process. The main difference is that you put ground lamb or ground beef in the filling and top the well-known “pie” with seasoned, cheesy mashed potatoes before you bake it. It is delicious and is nutritiously packed with potassium and a host of other essential vitamins and nutrients.
Other options for St. Patrick’s Day include homemade corned beef, which is a huge undertaking, so I use a good brand of corned beef hash. It is also a fine day for a myriad of recipes containing potatoes and cabbage – both of which, nutritionists say, are healthful. And you may want to end the day with a slice of creamy coconut pie. Whichever recipes you choose, they will surely put a spring in your step on St. Patrick's Day.
Shepherd’s pie
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3/4 cup chopped sweet onion
1/4 cup chopped celery
1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef or ground lamb
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon sugar (optional)
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon dried, chopped garlic
1 heaping tablespoon plain flour
1 cup beef consume
1 can each sweet peas, sliced carrots, and kernel corn (I use tender white corn.)
For the potato topping
4 large baking potatoes, peeled, cubed
6 tablespoons salted butter
1/2 cup whole milk
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
To make the filling, pour the oil into a large skillet and heat it on medium heat until it is slightly bubbling. Add the chopped onions and celery and saute them for about 5 minutes, stirring gently. Add the ground beef or ground lamb and brown it thoroughly over medium heat for about 5 minutes and be sure it is evenly combined with the onions/celery. Add the salt, pepper, Cayenne pepper and sugar and cook for an additional five minutes, stirring every minute or so. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and garlic and cook for two or three minutes. Stir in the flour until there are no lumps. Stir in the beef consume, peas, carrots and corn and bring the contents to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and allow the filling to simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the meat filling from the burner, set it aside.
Smooth butter on the sides and bottom of a nice, large casserole dish and preheat your oven to 375 while you make your potato topping. Boil the potatoes until they are tender. Drin them and put them into a large mixing bowl. Put the butter in immediately so it will melt into the warm potatoes, then add the whole milk, garlic powder, salt, pepper and cheese. Use an electric hand mixer to blend all of the ingredients until they are smooth.
Transfer the meat mixture evenly into the buttered casserole dish and top the meat evenly with the potato mixture. DO NOT STIR IT. Bake this “pie” uncovered at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until the top is nicely browned. This creation makes six to eight servings.
Corned beef hash with eggs
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon minced onion
1 tablespoon minced green bell pepper
1 can (15-1/2 ounce) corned beef hash
Dash of Tabasco sauce
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
6 medium or large eggs
Sauté the minced onion and green pepper in butter in a large skillet (preferably a cast iron skillet) until the onion is soft but not browned. Add the corned beef hash and stir well. Season this mixture with Tabasco, Worcestershire, and salt and pepper. Cook the ingredients, stirring constantly, until they are thoroughly heated.
Smooth out the surface of the cooked ingredients and make six depressions on top of the hash. Break one medium or large egg into each depression. Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet and cook the ingredients over low heat until the eggs are "set" and as "done" as you like them. Garnish this yummy skillet creation with paprika (optional) and serve with toast or English muffins. (Note: You may substitute diced leftover corned beef and diced cooked potatoes for canned corned beef hash.)
Bacon and new potatoes
6 slices of bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
24 new potatoes (small red skinned potatoes)
12 pearl onions, peeled
3/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced (optional)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional)
Cook the bacon in a large, heavy bottomed skillet until it is crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and reserve two full tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Pour the excess bacon drippings out of the pan and put the reserved two tablespoons of drippings back into the skillet. Add the potatoes and onions to the bacon drippings. Cook these ingredients over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until the potatoes and onions are light brown. Add the chicken broth and bring the contents of the skillet to a boil. Gently stir the ingredients until everything is evenly combined. Cover the skillet, reduce heat to simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. If you opt to add the mushroom slices do so now and cook, uncovered, over high heat, stirring constantly, but gently so the potatoes won't turn mushy. When all of the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, gently stir in the cooked bacon, salt, pepper and sugar. This recipe yields six delicious servings.
Scalloped new potatoes
1 can cream of onion soup
1 large egg, beaten
1/2 cup whole milk
Salt and pepper to taste
4 cups thinly sliced red-skinned potatoes
1 Vidalia onion thinly sliced
Healthy dash of paprika
3 tablespoons butter
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the cream of onion soup with the egg, milk, salt and pepper to make a sauce. In a buttered casserole dish, arrange in alternate layers: potato slices, onion slices, and sauce. Dot the top with small, thin pats of butter and sprinkle the top lightly with paprika. Cover the dish and bake the potatoes at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Take the cover off and bake the potatoes for another 15 to 20 minutes until golden brown. This recipe makes about six servings.
Cabbage casserole
1 large, leafy head of cabbage, cored and shredded
2 large carrots, grated
1 can cream of onion soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
2 cups medium Cheddar cheese, grated
1 stick butter, melted
1 package Pepperidge farm herb dressing mix
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Steam the cabbage and carrots until slightly tender. Drain this steamed mixture well. In a large bowl, combine the steamed vegetables with onion soup, mushroom soup, cheese and half of the melted butter. In a separate bowl, combine half of the dressing mix and the other half of the melted butter. Add this dressing/butter mixture to the cabbage/carrot mixture and stir it until the ingredients are well combined. Put this mixture into a lightly buttered casserole dish. Sprinkle the other half of the dry dressing mix over the top. Bake this mouthwatering casserole at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Sausage and cabbage skillet
2 tablespoons olive oil to grease the skillet
1 pound or more of your favorite brand of mild link sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices
1 small yellow onion, diced (optional)
1 large, leafy head of cabbage
1 teaspoon of sugar or two packages of Splenda
Salt and black pepper to taste
Distribute the olive oil evenly on the bottom of a large cast iron or other heavy skillet set over medium heat. Brown the sliced sausage and diced onion for about 15 minutes, tossing occasionally so that everything cooks evenly. While the sausage and onion are sautéing, core your cabbage and cut it into pieces. Rinse it, drain it well, then put it into the skillet and season everything with sugar or Splenda, salt and pepper. You can add some of your other favorite seasonings that you think may compliment the ingredients. Stir well, cover and cook on low heat until the cabbage is tender, but not mushy.
Tasty coconut cream pie
2 cups cold milk
2 packages (4-serving size) vanilla flavor instant pudding and pie filling
1 cup Baker’s Angel Flake Coconut, divided
1/4 cup Baker’s Angel Flake Coconut, slightly toasted on a cookie sheet
2 cups thawed Cool Whip, divided
1 lightly baked premade pie shell OR 1 ready-made graham cracker pie crust
In a large bowl, pour the milk. Add both boxes of the dry pudding use and electric hand mixer to beat until smooth (about two minutes). Add the cup of coconut and one cup of the whipped topping. Gently stir until the ingredients are well combined. Spread this mixture evenly into whichever kind of crust you prefer to use. Refrigerate for three hours or until set. Spread the remaining cup of whipped topping over the pie and sprinkle the 1/4 cup of toasted coconut over the pie. Refrigerate until you are ready to serve the pie.
