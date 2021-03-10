WHAT'S COOKING? Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day with fantastic fare

Smooth out the surface of the cooked ingredients and make six depressions on top of the hash. Break one medium or large egg into each depression. Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet and cook the ingredients over low heat until the eggs are "set" and as "done" as you like them. Garnish this yummy skillet creation with paprika (optional) and serve with toast or English muffins. (Note: You may substitute diced leftover corned beef and diced cooked potatoes for canned corned beef hash.)

Bacon and new potatoes

Cook the bacon in a large, heavy bottomed skillet until it is crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and reserve two full tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Pour the excess bacon drippings out of the pan and put the reserved two tablespoons of drippings back into the skillet. Add the potatoes and onions to the bacon drippings. Cook these ingredients over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until the potatoes and onions are light brown. Add the chicken broth and bring the contents of the skillet to a boil. Gently stir the ingredients until everything is evenly combined. Cover the skillet, reduce heat to simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. If you opt to add the mushroom slices do so now and cook, uncovered, over high heat, stirring constantly, but gently so the potatoes won't turn mushy. When all of the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, gently stir in the cooked bacon, salt, pepper and sugar. This recipe yields six delicious servings.