WHAT'S COOKING?: Enjoy hearty meals during cold snaps

We have been experiencing a wide range of outdoor temperatures this month, so much so that people are enjoying “light” meals for lunch and hearty soups and chilies for supper. Furthermore, it is difficult to know how to dress for the day. We start out dressed for cool mornings, shed a layer or two during the warm part of the day, and re-layer as the evenings cool off. Doctors agree that these radical temperature changes may contribute to, or aggravate, health problems.

Fear not. I am sharing an array of soothing, delicious “home remedies” that will fortify your body with vitamins, as well as fill your house with wonderful, welcoming aromas.

Robust steak and tomato soup

2 pounds lean ground chuck, ground sirloin, or ground round

1 large yellow onion, chopped

4 cans beef consume’

3 cups ripe tomatoes, diced

1 large package of frozen mixed vegetables of your choice

2 tablespoons of steak sauce

3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Morton Lite Salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

In a large Dutch oven, brown your ground steak well. Drain off any excess fat. Stir in the chopped onion and brown the meat and onions for five minutes. Add the beef consume, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Bring this mixture to a boil. Stir it well. Reduce the heat and simmer for 45 minutes to one hour or until vegetables are tender. This recipe makes six to eight large servings.

Tangy tuna curry

1 medium yellow or white onion, peeled, chopped

1 Red Delicious apple, cored, chopped

1 teaspoon margarine or cooking spray

1 can (6-7-ounce) tuna, drained

2 cups cooked tomatoes

Curry powder, to taste

Cooked rice

Optional condiments: coconut, raisins, nuts, sliced scallions, chopped hard-boiled eggs

In a large, preferably non-stick skillet, sauté the chopped onion and apple in the margarine. Add the tuna and tomatoes. Season this with curry powder to taste and cook until sizzling. Reduce the heat to warm. Serve this over hot rice with a choice of the condiments. This recipe makes four servings.

Chicken Ro-Tel with peas 'n cheese

1 small onion

1 small bell pepper

1 stick margarine

8 ounces Vermicelli

2 cans Swanson chicken broth

1 pound Velveeta cheese, diced

1 can small peas, drained

4 cups leftover chicken cut into small pieces

2 cans Ro-Tel tomatoes, with juice

Chop the onion and bell pepper and sauté them in margarine. Cook the vermicelli in the chicken broth. Drain it well. In a large, buttered casserole dish, mix the onions, pepper, vermicelli, cheese, peas, chicken pieces and tomatoes. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.

Italian beefy noodle skillet

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

12-ounce lean beef strips for stir-fry, or 1-inch thick shoulder or round steak, sliced crosswise into thin strips

1 jar or can (26- to 30-ounce) meatless spaghetti sauce

1 small can Hunts tomato puree

2-1/2 cups water

8 ounces uncooked wide noodles

3 cups frozen broccoli cuts

In a large, deep, preferably nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil until hot, but not smoking. Add the beef strips and stir-fry them for about two or three minutes until browned. Remove the beef from the pan. Stir in the spaghetti sauce, tomato puree, water, noodles and broccoli. Bring this mixture to a rapid boil. Reduce heat to simmer. Simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes, stirring once. Add the beef strips and simmer for another 10 minutes, until noodles are firm-tender and the broccoli is just done. This recipe makes four servings.

Tomato-pepper steak

2 pounds round or sirloin tip steak, cut in thin strips

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons dried chopped garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

1 envelope Lipton beefy onion dry soup mix

1 cup boiling water

3 cups stewed tomatoes

1 large green bell pepper, sliced in to thin strips

1 large red bell pepper, sliced in to thin strips

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup cold water

3 tablespoons soy sauce

In a large skillet, brown the steak strips in olive oil. Add the garlic and brown the ingredients for two minutes. Season this with salt and pepper and simmer for five minutes. In a glass measuring cup, combine the beefy onion dry soup mix and one cup of boiling water, stir this well, add it to the meat and stir until everything is combined. Cover the skillet and simmer the ingredients for about 15 minutes, stirring every five minutes. Add the stewed tomatoes and pepper strips. Cook on low heat for 15 minutes, stirring every five minutes. In the measuring cup, combine the cornstarch, 1/2 cup cold water and soy sauce. Stir this mixture into the skillet and cook this entrée on low heat for five minutes. You may simmer this until time for dinner, stirring frequently. This is delicious served over rice or over egg noodles. This recipe makes six servings.

Beefy tomato, corn, onion casserole

2 pounds ground chuck

1 cup Vidalia onion, peeled, chopped

1/2 cup chopped green Bell pepper (optional)

1 teaspoon each, salt and pepper

2 cups tomatoes, peeled, chopped

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

1/2 teaspoon Texas Pete hot sauce

2 cups corkscrew macaroni that has been cooked, rinsed, drained

1 can Green Giant white, tender corn, drained

1 cup grated mild or sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, brown the ground chuck. Drain excess fat and return the meat to the pan. Add the chopped onions, bell pepper, salt and pepper. Brown on medium heat, tossing continually, for about five minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce and Texas Pete. Stir until well combined. Stir in the macaroni and corn. Pour this mixture into a large, lightly buttered casserole dish. Sprinkle cheese over the top evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. This recipe makes eight servings.