WHAT'S COOKING?: ‘Enjoy’ Father’s Day with fresh corn

I started out the gardening season with a series of articles about garden veggies and by urging everyone to buy locally grown produce at grocers, markets and roadside stands. Of course, I have been following my own advice. In fact, this past Tuesday, I made a huge batch of white corn-cut-from-the-cob cooked in a skillet with Land 'O Lakes butter, two pinches of sugar, a teaspoon of Morton Lite Salt and a pinch of black pepper to go with some delicious braised boneless smoked pork chops, white lima beans and cornbread. It was difficult to keep myself from having a full second helping. I did, however indulge in a second piece of cornbread transformed into dessert by a teaspoon of strawberry jam.

I don't know if I will ever "get my fill" of fresh vegetables. Sometimes I concoct a healthy veggie salad, stir up some sautéed or creamed corn, or enjoy a savory pot of fresh corn-packed Lowcountry Boil, otherwise known as "Frogmore Stew or Beaufort Stew" — a perfect entrée for Father’s Day this Sunday. An alternative is the 'Shrimply’ delicious stir-fried rice below. Just serve it with one of the corn side dishes. Please remember that good food and fellowship may make any special gathering enjoyable for everyone.

Lowcountry Boil

(This is a small batch variation — serves four — of a recipe by my longtime friend John Martin Taylor.)

2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning

1 tablespoon salt

3/4 gallon water

1 pound medium- or hot-link sausage cut in to 2-inch pieces

6 ears freshly shucked corn broken or cut into 3-inch to 4-inch pieces

2 pounds medium shrimp

In a large Dutch oven or a large stockpot, pour the water and stir in the Old Bay Seasoning and salt. Bring this mixture to a low boil. Add the sausage, stir gently and boil, uncovered, for about five minutes. Add the corn and continue to boil for eight minutes. Add the shrimp, cook for three minutes. Immediately drain the pot and serve.

For varying size batches, John Martin Taylor suggests that the cook allow 1/2-pound of shrimp per person, 1/4 pound of sausage per person, 1-1/2 pieces of corn per person and 2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning per gallon of water.

Shrimply delicious stir-fried rice

3/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped green or red bell pepper

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 eggs, scrambled and lightly salted

2 pounds cleaned, cooked shrimp

2 cup cooked rice (firm, not soggy)

Soy sauce, to taste

In a large skillet, sauté onions and peppers in three tablespoons olive oil until the onions are transparent. Add eggs and cook for about three minutes on low heat. Pour this mixture into a bowl. Add two tablespoons olive oil to the skillet and stir in the cooked rice and shrimp. Cook for about five minutes on low heat. Pour vegetable/egg mixture into the skillet and dash with as much soy sauce as you prefer. Cook on low heat, tossing every minute or two, for about five minutes. This recipe makes six servings. Serve with corn, slaw and/or other fresh vegetables.

Basic corn pie

2 cups fresh corn

3 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons sugar (optional)

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 heaping tablespoons self-rising flour

2 cups whole milk

6 thin pats margarine

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Place the corn in a medium-size casserole dish. Stir in the beaten eggs. Stir in the sugar, salt, pepper and flour. Stir in the milk. Distribute pats of margarine across the top of the casserole dish. Bake at 325 degrees for about an hour (until firm and golden brown on top). This recipe makes six to eight servings.

Skillet corn

6 medium to large ears of corn

1 stick of butter

1 cup water

2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

With a sharp knife, cut the edges from the corn, and then scrape the remaining corn from the ears. Melt the margarine in a large skillet and pour the corn and water into the pan. Season the ingredients with salt, pepper and sugar. Bring the contents to a slow boil; then reduce the heat to simmer. Cover the skillet and let the corn simmer for about 20 minutes. Be sure to stir often to prevent the corn from sticking to the bottom and sides of the skillet. This recipe makes four servings.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0