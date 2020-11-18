WHAT'S COOKING? Enjoy a tasty meal while giving ‘thanks’

I can hardly believe that Thanksgiving is just eight days away. Oh, how quickly the world-altering year of 2020 has passed … and that is all I will write about the adverse events and circumstances that have occurred since March. Because Thanksgiving is the time of year we are supposed to focus on our blessings, we should try to acknowledge that we have many things for which we should praise the Lord. We may enjoy every day more if we adopt attitudes of gratitude, share of ourselves and actively care for others as much as possible. Support and encourage your family members, friends and even strangers as often as God gives you an opportunity.

That expressed, I am offering you an option for a Thanksgiving Day menu so you may hurry to your local grocer and shop before all of the best turkeys have been chosen. The turkey baking method here is the easiest I have found, but for it to result in a perfect turkey you must observe the “no peek” rule. The stuffing/dressing and remainder of the meal lineup is easy to follow.

Next week I will share another Thanksgiving menu lineup. But for now I will share the greatest idea for us all -- that between now and Thanksgiving and maybe until the end of this year -- that we all make it a point to take time each day to write down a few things for which we are grateful.

Delicious 'no peek' roasted turkey