WHAT'S COOKING?: Enjoy a few healthful tomatoes

I’ve told you before that we always had quite a huge vegetable garden when I was growing up. But, because of certain health restrictions, I can no longer plant and tend a garden. However, I am so very blessed that God supplies wonderful, generous friends who share of their bounty with me. And, I never take their generosity for granted because I know of the hard labor they put forth to grow and harvest their produce.

Among all of the various vegetables we planted, big, flavorful, juicy tomatoes was something we all enjoyed because we knew so well what delicious tomato recipe creations: our tender care would yield.

Perhaps some of you have memories of walking out to your garden just before noon to harvest tomatoes to make sandwiches for lunch and again in the afternoon so you could gently pick a few to prepare for supper. As the old saying goes: "It doesn’t get any fresher than that!" With a few tomatoes in hand you may want to create any of the nutrition-packed recipes below. And remember that it’s perfectly fine to omit or add ingredient(s) to suit your taste … just be sure to use ripe, rich tomatoes.

Pasta-tomato salad

1 pound angel hair pasta

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 medium bell pepper, chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped

1 (16-ounce) bottle Zesty Italian dressing

1 large cucumber, washed and chopped

In a large saucepan, bring eight cups of water to a rapid boil. Break the pasta in half into the boiling water. Boil for about five minutes. Drain the pasta well and rinse it immediately in cold water. Drain the pasta again. Put the well-drained pasta into a large serving bowl. Add the chopped vegetables and dressing. Stir until well combined and refrigerate overnight.

Tomato pie

1 (10-inch) pie shell, partially baked

4 large eggs, beaten

1-1/2 cup Half & Half

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

2 cups grated mild Cheddar cheese

2 large ripe tomatoes, cut into small chunks

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Beat the eggs and Half & Half well. Beat in the flour, paprika, Cayenne pepper, salt and mustard. Stir in the cheese. Stir in the tomato chunks. Pour this mixture into the lightly baked pie shell. Bake at 375 degrees for about 45 minutes or just until the center of the pie is set. This recipe makes eight slices.

Tomato, corn, onion casserole

2 pounds ground chuck

1 cup Vidalia onion, peeled, chopped

1/2 cup chopped green Bell pepper (optional)

1 teaspoon each, salt and pepper

2 cups tomatoes, peeled, chopped

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

1/2 teaspoon Texas Pete hot sauce

2 cups corkscrew macaroni that has been cooked, rinsed, drained

1 can Green Giant white, tender corn, drained

1 cup grated mild or sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, brown the ground chuck. Drain excess fat and return the meat to the pan. Add the chopped onions, bell pepper, salt and pepper. Brown on medium heat, tossing continually, for about five minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce and Texas Pete. Stir until well combined. Stir in the macaroni and corn. Pour this mixture into a large, lightly buttered casserole dish. Sprinkle cheese over the top evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. This recipe makes eight servings.

Colorful garden medley

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 medium cucumbers, peeled, cut into 2-inch strips

3 green onions, sliced

2 medium bell peppers (one green, one red), seeded, cut into strips

2 medium tomatoes, cut into thin wedges

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat a large skillet or wok and put two tablespoons of the vegetable oil in. Stir-fry the cucumbers, onions and bell peppers for about two minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook one more minute. Add more oil if necessary. Sprinkle in the sesame seeds, mint, salt and pepper. Stir well, cover and cook one minute. This pan is filled with nutrition and flavor!

Baked tomatoes

4 large, ripe tomatoes

Seasoning salt

Garlic powder

1/2 cup bread crumbs

2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine

Dried parsley flakes

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Cut out stem ends of tomatoes and then cut tomatoes in half horizontally. Arrange the tomatoes in a 9-inch square cake pan. Sprinkle the tops of the tomatoes generously with seasoning salt and garlic powder. In a small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs and melted butter and stir well. Spread the crumb mixture over the tops of the tomatoes with a spatula. Sprinkle parsley lightly over crumb mixture. Sprinkle sesame seeds over the top of each tomato. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until tomatoes are fork tender, but still hold their shape. This recipe makes eight servings.

