WHAT'S COOKING?: Eat delicious grits this weekend

After an absence of town festivals in spring 2020 and 2021, some of our area municipalities are gearing up to bring “family fun” back into our lives. The Elloree Trials was well attended a few weekends ago as was Summerville’s Flowertown Festival and the Cooper River Bridge Run/Walk.

If you are looking for a “staycation” experience for your family and friends, consider attending the ever popular World Grits Festival in St. George April 8-9 — two days only this year. Too, please note that the ever popular “Rolling in the Grits Contest” will not be held for obvious reasons. The big event this year will be the Grits Eating Contest, which my sons thoroughly enjoyed. This festival is the world’s greatest tribute to a simple Southern staple that has sustained many over the years. Please note that there will be an array of food vendors and other activities. To find out exactly what will be happening (and times for events) during the Festival (located at 110 South Parler Avenue, St. George), please visit worldgritsfestival.com. For more information on awesome spring events in our area, please check out The Times and Democrat’s Community Datebook.

Crock Pot grits

1 cup grits

3 cups hot water

1 cup hot chicken broth

1 stick butter or margarine

Salt to taste

Pour all of these ingredients into your Crock Pot. Cook them on high for one hour and stir well. Then cook the grits for about seven hours on low. This delicious rendition of our Southern staple can cook overnight and be ready for the next morning for breakfast or brunch. (Hint: If you get up for any reason during the night, you may give the grits a quick stir, but it’s not essential to the finished product.)

Garlic cheese grits casserole

(This is a recipe from world famous chef John Martin Taylor.)

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

3/4 cup whole-grain grits

3 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup milk

2 beaten eggs

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Use a little of the butter to grease a 1-1/2 quart casserole dish with tall sides. Preheat the oven to 350°. Put the rest of the butter, the grits, the water, and the salt in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally so that the grits do not stick to the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook the grits until most of the water is absorbed, stirring often, about 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and stir until the cheese is melted. Turn out into the greased pan and bake the casserole in the preheated oven until a knife poked in the center comes out clean (about 50 minutes to 1 hour). Serve immediately. This recipe makes four servings.

Shrimp-sausage grits with savory sauce

5 pounds fresh whole shrimp

3 cups whole milk

3/4 cup regular grits

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 egg yolks

1 pound bulk country sausage, cooked and drained

Steam whole shrimp for about two minutes. Cool, peel and coarsely chop the shrimp. In a heavy saucepan, bring the milk to a boil over moderate heat. Add the grits, salt and pepper. Stir thoroughly. Bring this combination back to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook until it's done (soft and creamy), stirring frequently. Cool the grits for 15 minutes. Mix the heavy cream with the two egg yolks and pour this mixture into the grits. Blend it thoroughly and return the saucepan to the heat. Cook over medium heat for five minutes more, stirring continuously. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add shrimp and sausage, stirring well to combine. Keep warm over low heat, stirring often. Serve this delicious entrée (with or without the following sauce) as soon as possible.

Sauce

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup of finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup finely chopped carrots

Dash fresh thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tomato, peeled, chopped

1/2 cup white wine

1 can chicken broth or stock

1 cup heavy cream

Pour the olive oil into a large, deep, heavy skillet. Sauté the onions, carrots and celery. Stir in the garlic, thyme and seasonings until well combined. Add the tomato and wine and cook over low heat until reduced by half. Add the chicken broth/stock. Simmer, partially covered, for 30 minutes. Strain the sauce through a sieve. Discard the solids. Simmer to reduce the liquids to 1/3 cup. Stir in the cream, and simmer gently for three minutes.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0