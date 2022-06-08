WHAT'S COOKING?: ‘Dip’ into some flavorful enjoyment

When my niece was sending electronic invitations to my nephew's colossal third birthday party held Saturday, she wrote of the foods that would be served, including hamburgers, hot dogs and an array of dips because adorable little Jett loves chips and dip as do all of our “littles," our "tweens" and almost everyone in our family! Thus pretty much all of our gatherings include several kinds of dips.

You all know that, second to the exchange of love at our events, my favorite aspect of get-togethers is the food. And I, like our “Jettman,” am one of those people who enjoys dips of almost any kind. While I do savor raw vegetables, melons, berries and any other kind of fruit, as well as chips and crackers of almost any variety, I also enjoy these foods when they have been “dipped” into a smooth, creamy concoction. Nowadays, you can buy a variety of dips at your local grocer, or you may choose to whip up a customized batch based on one of the following recipes that I have collected over the years. You may have something especially “appetizing” in your recipe stash, too. If so, please feel free to email me the recipe so I may share it with everyone.

Sweet dipping sauce

1 jar or bottle thick honey mustard dressing/dip

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

In a small saucepan, stir to combine the honey mustard dressing/dip, the orange juice and crushed red pepper. Heat this mixture over low heat until thoroughly heated. Serve it with chicken strips, chicken nuggets or any kind of meat you may prefer.

Salsa, onion dip

1 pouch Campbell’s Dry Onion Soup Mix

16-ounce container sour cream

1 cup Pace Thick & Chunky Salsa

Assorted fresh vegetables and/or chips

In a medium bowl, combine the dry soup mix, sour cream and salsa. Refrigerate this mixture for at least two hours. Serve this dip with fresh celery, carrot strips, bell pepper strips, other vegetables or your favorite chips. This recipe makes three cups of dip.

Spicy cheese dip

1/2 stick butter, softened

8 ounces mild Cheddar cheese, finely grated

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

1-1/2 tablespoons jalapeno peppers, finely minced

1/4 teaspoon Texas Pete hot sauce

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

For this dip, place all of the ingredients into a food processor (or blender) and process them just until the dip is smooth and creamy. Serve it at room temperature or warm in a small crockpot, with nachos, corn chips, crackers and/or strips of raw vegetables.

Shrimp dip

1 cup cleaned shrimp, cooked

1/4 cup Miracle Whip

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Puree the shrimp in a blender. Pour it into a medium bowl and add the Miracle Whip, Worcestershire sauce and heavy cream. Whip this until it is creamy. Add salt and pepper and stir, repeating until the dip reaches a taste that suits you. Serve it with a tray of your favorite crackers and/or strips of raw vegetables.

Crab dip

2 (3-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

8 ounces cooked, minced crab

2 drops Tabasco sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

Dash of black pepper

1 teaspoon minced onion

1 teaspoon lemon juice

In a medium bowl, mash the cream cheese with a fork and stir it until it is smooth. Stir in the crab meat. Beat this with a hand mixer on medium speed until it is smooth. Add Tabasco sauce, salt and pepper, onion and lemon juice. Stir this well. Refrigerate it until it is well chilled and serve it with crackers of your choice and/or strips of raw vegetables.

Fruit dip

1 (3-ounce) block Philadelphia cream cheese

6 ounces apricot preserves

1 cup whipped cream

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

In a medium bowl, stir the cream cheese until it’s soft and creamy. Add all other ingredients and stir until the consistency is smooth. Serve this refreshing dip in a decorative bowl in the center of a tray of fruit “balls” and/or strawberries, etc.

Carrot dip

3 medium carrots

3 medium dill pickles

1 small jar pimientos

1 small white onion

2 hard-cooked eggs, finely chopped

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

With a food grinder, grind carrots, pickles, pimientos, and onion. Drain this mixture on a thick layer of white paper towels. Then put it into a medium bowl and add the chopped eggs and mayonnaise. Stir this until it is smooth. Add salt and pepper and stir, repeating until the dip reaches a taste that suits you. Serve this delicious dip with a tray of your favorite vegetables or chips/crackers.

Twangy dipping sauce

1/2 cup A.1. Thick and Hearty Sauce

1/2 cup ready to serve beef broth

4 tablespoons red pepper jelly (or grape jelly)

Combine the steak sauce, broth and jelly in a 2-cup glass measuring cup. Microwave on High for two to three minutes (until the jelly is melted and the sauce is hot). Stir to combine these ingredients well before serving the sauce. This recipe will yield about one cup of sauce for any meat you may prefer.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

