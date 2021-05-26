WHAT'S COOKING? Desserts promote enjoyable celebrations

Toffee ice cream dessert

Prepare the standard cookie crust. When it has completely cooled, spoon 1 cup of caramel syrup over the crust. Freeze it until it is firm. Spread chocolate ice cream over the caramel syrup. Freeze it until it is firm. In a medium bowl, combine the vanilla ice cream and crushed candy bars. Spread this mixture over the chocolate ice cream. Freeze it until it is firm. Spread 1 cup of the chocolate syrup over the vanilla ice cream. Freeze it until it is set. Spread the coffee ice cream over the chocolate syrup. Cover the “pie” loosely with Saran Wrap and freeze it for at least 8 hours. Remove the dessert from the freezer about 10 minutes before serving it. Remove the sides of the spring form pan before serving. If you made the large version, simply serve it from the pan/dish.