WHAT'S COOKING? Desserts promote enjoyable celebrations

These 90-degree days coupled with emails from readers who liked last week’s patriotic desserts column and sought ideas for, as one reader wrote, “desserts that will really cool a person from the inside out,” prompted the topic for today. I was writing about blueberries this week but postponed that so we may all concentrate on some refreshing desserts that are perfect for Memorial Day weekend and all warm days ahead. Most of the readers expressed that they are so happy to be having holiday get-togethers for a change and just want to “really celebrate and quench the sizzle.”
What could cool things off better than "ice cream"! If you don’t want to make homemade ice cream, always keep ice cream on hand so you may make banana splits, sundaes, milkshakes, top any kind of cake with it or just eat it in a cone or bowl. Whatever you are planning to do on Memorial Day, I hope you will find that the following dessert ideas from my "recipe file" take ice cream to a new level of enjoyment. As an added shortcut, you may buy containers of chocolate or caramel “topping” or “syrup” from a display near the ice cream case at your local grocery store rather than making your own chocolate or caramel “sauce” for these desserts.
Standard cookie-based crust
1-1/2 cups Oreo sandwich cookies or cookies of your choice, finely crushed
6 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Combine cookie crumbs and butter, stirring well. Press this crumb mixture firmly over the bottom of a 9- or 10-inch spring form pan and bake it at 350 degrees for six minutes.
IMPORTANT NOTES: (1) You may “times and a half” the amounts above (specifically 2-1/4 cup of crumbs and 1 stick plus one tablespoon of butter) to make the crust in a 9-x13-inch dish or pan. Bake this at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Set it aside to cool completely. (2) You may use a zip-seal plastic bag to crush the Oreos, graham crackers, vanilla wafers, pecan sandies with or without nuts, ginger snaps, or chocolate chip, shortbread, oatmeal or peanut butter cookies, use butter as indicated above and bake it at 350 for 6 to 8 minutes to make a delicious crust for almost any dessert.
Basic ice cream pie
1 quart vanilla or chocolate ice cream, softened
1 large jar chocolate syrup
8-ounce container Cool Whip, thawed
2 tablespoons chopped pecans, lightly toasted (optional)
Prepare the standard crust of your choice. When it is completely cooled, spoon the ice cream evenly over crust and freeze it. Remove it from the freezer and spoon 1 cup of the chocolate syrup over the ice cream. Freeze it again until its firm. Spread whipped topping on the pie. Sprinkle it with toasted pecans. Remove the sides of spring form pan and slice the dessert into wedges. NOTE: If you are making the larger version in a pan or glass dish, you may double the ice cream and sauce amounts and serve the dessert directly from the pan/ dish.
Toffee ice cream dessert
1 large jar caramel syrup
1 quart chocolate ice cream, softened
1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened
5 (1.4-ounce) Heath bars or other toffee-flavored candy bars, crushed
1 large jar chocolate syrup
1 quart coffee ice cream, softened
Prepare the standard cookie crust. When it has completely cooled, spoon 1 cup of caramel syrup over the crust. Freeze it until it is firm. Spread chocolate ice cream over the caramel syrup. Freeze it until it is firm. In a medium bowl, combine the vanilla ice cream and crushed candy bars. Spread this mixture over the chocolate ice cream. Freeze it until it is firm. Spread 1 cup of the chocolate syrup over the vanilla ice cream. Freeze it until it is set. Spread the coffee ice cream over the chocolate syrup. Cover the “pie” loosely with Saran Wrap and freeze it for at least 8 hours. Remove the dessert from the freezer about 10 minutes before serving it. Remove the sides of the spring form pan before serving. If you made the large version, simply serve it from the pan/dish.
Cookies ‘n cream dessert
1-1/2 quart cookies ‘n cream ice cream, softened
1 cup chocolate syrup
8-ounce container Cool Whip, thawed
1 small bag miniature chocolate and/or caramel chips
Prepare the standard cookie crust. When it has completely cooled, spoon the ice cream evenly over the crust and put it in the freezer to get firm. Remove the dessert from the freezer and spoon the chocolate syrup over the top of the ice cream. Freeze it until it is firm. Spread the whipped topping on top and freeze it again. Before serving, sprinkle it with miniature chocolate and/or caramel chips. Then remove the sides of the spring form pan before serving. If you made the large version, simply serve it from the pan/dish.
