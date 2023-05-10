The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on May 6, 2015.

Among several emails from readers I received over the past week was one requesting the recipe for the lemon meringue custard pie that was served at a civic club meeting I mentioned in last week's column.

"That pie sounds good. Would the club ladies give that recipe out? I am a lemon pie lover! Take care and keep up the good work," the kind reader write.

Upon inquiry, I found out the pie that was brought to the meeting was actually a store-bought pie. However, this week I am including the absolute best recipe for Lemon Meringue Custard Pie that I had in my files. It takes a bit of work, but I know you will enjoy it. Please note that I will address some other readers' comments next week.

Lemon meringue custard pie

Crust

1 9-inch pie plate or tin

1-1/2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs (made from 3 cups vanilla wafers)

2 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Filling

1 can (14 -ounce) + 2/3 cup low-fat sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/2 cup lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

3 egg yolks (save the whites)

Meringue

3 egg whites

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

3 tablespoons water

Preheat oven to 350. Lightly coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray. To make the crust, combine the crumbs, water and oil in a small bowl. Pat into the sides and bottom of the pie pan. To make the filling, combine the sweetened condensed milk, lemon zest, lemon juice and egg yolks until well combined. Let sit for 10 minutes until thickened. Pour into the pie pan and bake for 20 minutes or just until the mixture is set.

Meanwhile, make the meringue. Combine the egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar and water in a clean bowl. With an electric beater, whip at the highest setting for about 6 to 8 minutes or until stiff peaks form. Spread over the lemon filling. Increase the oven temperature to 375 and bake for 10 minutes or until meringue is just lightly browned. Chill until cold and cut into 14 small slices.

Tart and tasty lemonade pie

2 graham cracker pie crusts

1 large tub Cool Whip

1 large can frozen lemonade

1 can sweetened condensed milk

In a large bowl, stir the Cool Whip, half of the can of frozen lemonade and condensed milk until the mixture is very smooth. Pour half into each of the piecrusts; cover and refrigerate overnight. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. These pies can be frozen and pulled out to thaw in a few minutes.

Easy-to-make chocolate eclair

1 box graham crackers

1 large box vanilla pudding

3 cups cold milk

12-ounce Cool Whip

1 tub fudge chocolate frosting.

In a large bowl, make the vanilla pudding according to the directions on the box. Stir in the Cool Whip until the mixture is of even consistency.

Use a 9-inch by 13-inch glass dish to make the eclair. Put a layer of graham crackers squares in the bottom of the dish and top with a layer of pudding mixture. Put another layer of graham cracker squares and top with a layer of pudding mixture. Put another layer of graham cracker squares on top of the pudding mixture.

Remove the foil cover from a tub of chocolate frosting and microwave the frosting for about 30 seconds on HIGH. Stir to be sure the frosting is pretty much melted. Pour the frosting on the top layer of graham crackers and smooth it out to cover evenly. Refrigerate for several hours. This recipe makes plenty to serve a crowd.