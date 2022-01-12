WHAT'S COOKING? Dessert requests prompt ‘retrospect’ column

Two days before Christmas, I called my sister Sharon to check on her and ask her about any change in her plans to host our gathering on Christmas afternoon. I was pleasantly surprised that she and her husband Frank were in the middle of preparing a batch of fudgy cocoa no-bake treats that my mom taught us to make for various bake sales, church events and family get-togethers. She explained that she was worried that we may not have enough desserts because a number of our families had places to share food and visit at lunchtime and early afternoon before coming to her house “That’s why we are trying to make a big batch of these treats,” Sharon said. “If you will make some desserts, that will be fantastic.” I assured her that I would be happy to stir up some sweets.

Well she and Frank did a wonderful job on those treats … so much so, I had to make myself stop after eating three pieces. And, my youngest niece Lana, who is just delving into the art of making desserts, created a 9-x13-inch dish of banana pudding. As you may know, banana pudding goes well with almost any meal you serve, and if your bananas are perfectly ripe, it still tastes good if you use low-fat or fat-free versions of the ingredients.

Responding to folks’ requests, I made a batch of chewies (AKA “chewy bread” or “blondies”). Though there is neither in the recipe, some people say these have a flavor that hints of peanut butter or caramel. Try making a batch if you will, but let me forewarn you. Chewies easily become a habit-forming dessert. I also contributed a large cherry cheesecake and a pecan pie, two other desserts for which I had received requests. With some goodies that guests brought, it became a sweet end to a day filled with lots of love. That said, you may want to save this column as these are recipes that people ask me for when I am out and about. Also, they will go well on the dessert end of your game-day table.

Fudgy cocoa no-bake treats

3 cups Quaker quick-cooking rolled oats

2/3 cup Jif creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup chopped peanuts (optional)

2 cups sugar

1 stick butter or margarine

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup Hershey’s cocoa

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Line a cookie sheet with wax paper or foil. Measure the oats, peanut butter and peanuts (I omit the peanuts); set them aside. Combine the sugar, butter, milk and cocoa in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture comes to a rolling boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Immediately stir in the oats, peanut butter, peanuts (optional) and vanilla; stir quickly, combining everything well. Immediately drop the mixture by heaping teaspoons onto wax paper or foil. Allow the treats to cool. Store them in an airtight container. This recipe makes about four dozen treats.

Simple, no-cook banana pudding

1 large box instant Vanilla pudding mix

1-1/2 cups whole milk

8-ounce container sour cream

9-ounce container Cool Whip

6 large, ripe bananas, sliced

1 box Nilla vanilla wafers

In a large bowl, beat the vanilla pudding mix and milk until they are smoothly combined. Stir in the sour cream and Cool Whip to form a scrumptious “custard.” Layer a lovely glass dish with vanilla wafers, then bananas, then custard, then vanilla wafers, then bananas, then custard. Sprinkle the top with vanilla wafer crumbs. Refrigerate this pudding dish until just before you are ready to serve it.

Chewies

1 stick of Land O’Lakes Sweet Cream ‘N Salted Butter, melted

3 large eggs at room temperature

1 box light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (“extract,” not flavoring)

1/2 or 1 cup chopped pecans

2-1/4 cups White Lily self-rising flour

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. While the oven is preheating, place the stick of butter in a large microwave-safe bowl and turn it on about 40 seconds – enough time to melt the butter. Allow the butter three or four minutes to cool. Use a spoon to beat in the three large eggs. Then, stir in the brown sugar, vanilla extract and pecans. Stir until everything is evenly combined. Add the flour a little at a time, stirring to make a smooth, very thick batter. Spoon the batter into a buttered 9-x13-inch baking dish. Bake at 325 degrees for about 40 to 45 minutes. Allow them to cool for about 20 minutes before you cut them.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

