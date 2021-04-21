WHAT'S COOKING? Delicious watermelon also nutrition powerhouse in a rind

When my brother Bruce and I were growing up, we so loved working on our grandparents’ farm in late spring and summer. Not only were we happy to feed the livestock in the mornings and afternoons, we also enjoyed planting and harvesting all kinds of vegetables and fruits ranging from beans to okra to cantaloupes to watermelons. Besides the literal “farm-to-table” potatoes and squash, another of our favorite parts of the Monday through Friday workdays were our morning breaks at which each person chose a small round watermelon from a pile cooling under the shade of the pecan tree in the backyard. We ate the melon’s sweet center and threw the melon rinds to the pigs. You’ve heard the saying “those were the good old days,” well to me those were extremely special days. Granddaddy Jay planted plenty of large watermelons for meal times and weekend enjoyment, but the growth of the sweet round ones were for our natural nutrition and to give us workday boosts!