WHAT'S COOKING? Delicious snacks, desserts feature pecans

In our extended family, we have numerous birthday parties in October, November and December. And this time of year, we get together often to watch football on television. For most of those occasions I take chewies or a pecan pie or two because our group truly enjoys them — and almost any kind of cheesecake. That is why I have been gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving. I practiced by making several pecan pies for shut-in folks and took several to a group of friends in Orangeburg last week. Too, I made two 10-inch cheesecakes for an event I co-hosted. So, my largest mixing bowl and measuring spoons are ready for more action in the weeks ahead. And, that’s a great thing as we will be spending a lot of time together throughout the holiday season.

Through all of our “gatherings,” my family adheres to the feeling that the main ingredient that makes occasions “special” is LOVE. That said, I remind you all that when opportunities for fellowship with family and/or friends occur, please just put obligations out of your mind for a while, relax and enjoy “time” with your “folks.” To make it easy for you to prepare, below are my pecan pie recipe (makes two) and a few easy pecan recipes that you can whip up to take to gatherings. Next week I will share more special menu possibilities. But for now I will share the greatest idea for us all — that between now and Thanksgiving and maybe until the end of this year — that we all make it a point to take time each day to write down a few things for which we are grateful. As the popular hymn goes: “Count your many blessings name them one by one and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”