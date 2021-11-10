WHAT'S COOKING? Delicious snacks, desserts feature pecans

In our extended family, we have numerous birthday parties in October, November and December. And this time of year, we get together often to watch football on television. For most of those occasions I take chewies or a pecan pie or two because our group truly enjoys them — and almost any kind of cheesecake. That is why I have been gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving. I practiced by making several pecan pies for shut-in folks and took several to a group of friends in Orangeburg last week. Too, I made two 10-inch cheesecakes for an event I co-hosted. So, my largest mixing bowl and measuring spoons are ready for more action in the weeks ahead. And, that’s a great thing as we will be spending a lot of time together throughout the holiday season.
Through all of our “gatherings,” my family adheres to the feeling that the main ingredient that makes occasions “special” is LOVE. That said, I remind you all that when opportunities for fellowship with family and/or friends occur, please just put obligations out of your mind for a while, relax and enjoy “time” with your “folks.” To make it easy for you to prepare, below are my pecan pie recipe (makes two) and a few easy pecan recipes that you can whip up to take to gatherings. Next week I will share more special menu possibilities. But for now I will share the greatest idea for us all — that between now and Thanksgiving and maybe until the end of this year — that we all make it a point to take time each day to write down a few things for which we are grateful. As the popular hymn goes: “Count your many blessings name them one by one and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
Perfect pralines
1-1/2 cups granulated sugar
1-1/2 cups light brown sugar, firmly packed
1/4 cup corn syrup
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup evaporated milk
4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-1/2 cups pecan pieces
Combine the sugars, corn syrup, salt, milk and butter (or margarine) in a large, heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar is dissolved. Stir frequently until the mixture reaches 238 degrees on a candy thermometer or until it forms a soft ball when you drop a bit in cup of cold water. Remove the saucepan from the heat and cool for two to three minutes. Add the vanilla and nuts; stir well with a wooden spoon until the mixture begins to thicken. Quickly drop by teaspoon onto buttered foil. Allow the pralines to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.
Chewies
(Some people call this easy dessert/snack “blondies” due to the color of the finished product.)
1 stick of Land O’Lakes Sweet Cream ‘N Salted Butter, melted
3 large eggs at room temperature
1 box Dixie Crystal light brown sugar (no other brand)
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (“extract,” not flavoring)
1 cup chopped pecans
2-1/4 cup White Lily self-rising flour
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. While the oven is preheating, place the stick of butter in a large microwave-safe bowl and turn it on about 40 seconds — enough to melt the butter. Allow the butter three or four minutes to cool. Beat in the three large eggs. Then, stir in the brown sugar, vanilla extract, and pecans. Stir until everything is evenly combined. Add the flour a little at a time, stirring to make a smooth, thick batter. Spoon the batter into a buttered 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake at 325 for about 40 to 45 minutes. Allow the chewies to cool before you cut them. Store them in an airtight container or on a plate, tightly covered with plastic wrap.
Two-at-a-time pecan pies
2 unbaked 9-inch pie crusts, thawed
1 stick butter
6 large eggs, beaten
1 cup sugar
2 cups white Karo syrup
2 cups chopped pecans
Enough pecan halves to cover tops of pies
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Put the butter in a medium saucepan and melt it over low heat. Stir in the beaten eggs, sugar and syrup. Let this mixture cook until it starts to turn color, then remove the pan from the stove. Add the chopped pecans to the mixture and stir it until it is well combined. Pour equal amounts of the mixture into two unbaked 9-inch pie crusts. Place pecan halves across the top of each pie and bake them at 325 degrees for about 40 minutes or until the center of each pie is just done. Remove the pies from the oven and place them on a rack to cool. Fortunately, this recipe makes two pies — about 16 servings of rich, delicious Southern-style pecan pie.
Caramel pecan pie
3 small Graham cracker piecrusts
1 stick butter
2 cups chopped pecans
8-ounce block cream cheese
1 can sweetened condensed milk
12-ounce jar caramel topping
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Place the stick of margarine in a 9x13-inch baking pan and put it in the oven until the margarine melts. Add the chopped pecans. Evenly distribute these ingredients across the bottom of the pan and toast them lightly in the oven (about 10 to 15 minutes). Remove the pan from the oven and allow the ingredients to cool.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until it is smooth. Add the condensed milk to the cream cheese and beat until the ingredients are well combined. Divide this mixture in half. Set aside one half. Divide the other half among the three pie shells. Divide the pecan-butter mixture in half. Set aside one half. Divide the other half among the three pie shells. Drizzle the caramel topping on top of each of the three layers. Repeat with the other half of the cream cheese mixture, pecan-butter mixture and the remainder of the caramel topping. Freeze, and keep frozen until about 30 minutes before serving time.
Six-layer bars
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
6 ounces of chocolate chips
6 ounces of butterscotch chips
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place the butter in a 9x13 baking pan and put it in the oven to melt. Remove the pan from the oven. In a medium bowl, combine the cracker crumbs and sugar. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the melted butter. Use a fork to "stir" the ingredients together. Press this mixture firmly to make a crust. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Top the chocolate chips with butterscotch chips, then flaked coconut, then chopped pecans in layers. Gently drizzle sweetened condensed milk on top. Bake this at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, and allow the pan to cool completely. Cut the dessert/snack into small bars. Store them in an airtight container.
Chocolate toffee bars
1 box Graham crackers
1 cup butter
1 cup light brown sugar
12 ounces miniature milk chocolate chips
1 cup finely chopped, lightly toasted pecans
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Break crackers apart (from rectangles to squares) and arrange them on a 10x15-inch foil-lined jelly roll pan. Cover the entire pan with the Graham crackers. In a heavy saucepan, melt the butter (or margarine) and brown sugar and bring it to a boil. Boil it for three minutes, stirring continually. Remove from the heat and very gently pour the boiling mixture over the crackers. Bake this for 5 minutes at 400 degrees. Remove the pan from the oven and sprinkle all of the chocolate chips over the top. As the chocolate melts, spread it evenly over the top. Sprinkle the top with nuts while the chocolate is soft. Allow the bars to cool completely before cutting them.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com