WHAT'S COOKING? Delicious oranges fortify your body

Upon reviewing the most recent information on how to build up your immune system during the pandemic, I began thinking about how complicated it has become for people to make sure they are getting enough nutrients in their diets.

I recall with a smile that back to the 60s, 70s and 80s, long before maintaining good nutrition was quite as technical as it is today, my mom kept oranges, apples, bananas, pears and grapes on hand and urged us children to eat them simply because “they’re good for you.” We didn’t need to know all of the technicalities. We believed Mom knew what she was talking about, so we ate plenty of fruit. And, all four of us children stayed healthy throughout our growing up years. Perhaps you can hear the voice of your mother and/or grandmother reminding you to eat nourishing foods. To tell the truth, back then we may have thought our nurturers were nagging us. Now, we are very thankful they were so wise and cared so much about us.