The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on June 23, 2021.

On a recent Saturday, I was pianist for an 11 a.m. memorial service at a church in our area, and the family asked me to please stay for lunch. When the meal wound down to dessert, a family friend seated next to me asked a cute little fellow she was holding if he wanted a bite of banana pudding. The mother of the child revealed that he was allergic to dairy products and interjected that she hoped he would outgrow that allergy as he grows up because there are so many delicious foods that contain milk. Several of us at the table who had just enjoyed luscious baked macaroni and cheese and that wonderful banana pudding wholeheartedly agreed with the mother.

Later, on my drive home, I thought about how great that Southern dinner of comfort foods was and about the fact that June is “Dairy Month,” I realized I should use this week’s column to share some really delicious dairy recipes with you. So I am offering this full meal -- quiche, cheesy salad and creamy lemon or lime pie -- as a meal totally filled with nutrition and flavor!

Good anytime quiche

A 9-inch deep-dish piecrust

3 large eggs, beaten

3/4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1-1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons self-rising flour

1 cup chopped ham OR 3/4 cup of real bacon bits

Optional: 1 small package frozen chopped broccoli, or spinach, cooked, drained

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Bake the piecrust for 8 minutes, until it is very lightly browned. In a large bowl, stir all of the ingredients together until they are well combined, and pour the mixture into the cooked piecrust. Bake this at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Let it cool at least 15 to 20 minutes. (It needs to “set up” before you cut it.) This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.

Cheesy pasta-veggie salad

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

16-ounce box tomato and spinach enriched garden rotini noodles

2 (8-1/2 ounce) cans Del Monte peas and diced carrots, well drained

1 small bottle Ken’s Steak House Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

12-ounce package shredded medium or sharp cheddar cheese

1 (3.75-ounce) bottle McCormick Salad Toppins

In a large saucepan, bring eight cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in two tablespoons of olive oil. Pour in the entire box of garden rotini noodles. Stir well. Reduce the heat to medium-high. Boil the noodles for about eight minutes, just until done, but not mushy. Drain the noodles well. Pour them into a large bowl and add the cans of peas and diced carrots. Toss everything until the ingredients are well combined, then refrigerate the bowl until the contents are cold. Add the sweet Vidalia onion dressing, then the shredded cheese. Again, toss until well combined. Pour the salad into a serving bowl and top it with a generous amount of Salad Toppins. Refrigerate the salad until you are ready to serve it. Recipe makes about 16 servings.

Creamy lemon or Key Lime pie

1 pastry piecrust

2 large or extra-large eggs

14-1/2-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1-1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon peel or lime peel

1/3 cup lemon juice or lime juice

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Bake the piecrust for about 10 minutes, until it is very lightly browned. Turn the oven off. In a large bowl, beat the eggs until they are slightly thickened. Stir in the sweetened condensed milk, lemon or lime peel and lemon or lime juice. Gently pour this mixture into the pie shell. Chill for an hour. Insert a few toothpicks halfway between the center and edges of the pie and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least three more hours. You may choose to pipe some whipped cream on top or to add a dollop of whipped cream to individual slices as you serve the pie.

NOTE: I run this note occasionally because some folks fret the use of raw eggs in an unbaked pie. If you "SEARCH" that topic, you will find a host of answers that attest that it is safe. If you are worried, however, you may decide to use "pasteurized eggs" which are available in most grocery stores.