WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Dairy good’ recipes

Creamy lemon or Key Lime pie

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Bake the piecrust for about 10 minutes, until it is very lightly browned. Turn the oven off. In a large bowl, beat the eggs until they are slightly thickened. Stir in the sweetened condensed milk, lemon or lime peel and lemon or lime juice. Gently pour this mixture into the pie shell. Chill for an hour. Insert a few toothpicks halfway between the center and edges of the pie and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least three more hours. You may choose to pipe some whipped cream on top or to add a dollop of whipped cream to individual slices as you serve the pie. NOTE: I run this note occasionally because some folks fret the use of raw eggs in an unbaked pie. If you "SEARCH" that topic, you will find a host of answers that attest that it is safe. If you are worried, however, you may decide to use "pasteurized eggs" which are available in most grocery stores.